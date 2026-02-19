$43.290.03
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 594 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 1824 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 2514 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 11548 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 12289 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 22047 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM • 23536 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 24165 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 23328 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18017 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2536 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an experimental mechanism for state orders for passenger rail transportation. The state will compensate for the difference between the cost and current tariffs to keep prices affordable.

Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"

The government has found a way to "keep tariffs affordable for people" for train tickets and is introducing a new model for ordering passenger rail transportation, under which the state will compensate the difference between the cost of transportation and current tariffs, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC reported on February 19, writes UNN.

Details

The Cabinet of Ministers, as noted, "adopted a decision to launch an experimental mechanism of state order for domestic passenger transportation by rail (long-distance communication)."

"On average, the actual cost of a trip is more than 3 times higher than the ticket price in domestic traffic, because passenger rail transportation remains as accessible as possible for everyone. This is extremely important in the conditions of martial law," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

What will change?

"From now on, as it is organized in most European countries, the state will systematically compensate the railway carrier for the difference between the real cost of transportation and current tariffs," Ukrzaliznytsia emphasized.

"The railway in Ukraine is critically important transport for millions of Ukrainians. And the state's task is to ensure that train traffic is stable and predictable, and transportation remains accessible to people. That is why we have developed a mechanism that brings the Ukrainian system closer to the European model of ordering socially important transport services," said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

As reported, "in 2026, the state order for passenger transportation amounts to UAH 16 billion." "This amount covers all main directions where it is currently possible to travel by rail. By ordering transportation services, the state will also control the full implementation of this order," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

Why is this needed?

Ukrzaliznytsia stated that the new model is necessary to:

  • "make financing transparent and predictable";
    • "reduce the financial burden on the carrier";
      • "keep tariffs affordable for people and stable train traffic across the country."

        "This is also a step towards the European PSO (Public Service Obligation) model, which is widely used in European Union countries - when the state directly orders and pays for socially important transport services," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

        Addition

        Against the backdrop of the new IMF program for Ukraine being backed by a so-called debt sustainability analysis, government commissioner for public debt management Yuriy Butsa stated that the government will also not be able to provide "guarantees" to help state-owned companies such as Ukrzaliznytsia and Naftogaz in restructuring their debts.

        Julia Shramko

        EconomyPolitics
        State budget
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
        European Union
        Ukraine