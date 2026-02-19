$43.290.03
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 60 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 5564 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM • 15241 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 16711 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
07:36 AM • 18258 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
07:02 AM • 14906 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 30637 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 67096 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 50935 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 69031 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Popular news
Poland boycotts Paralympic opening ceremony due to Russian and Belarusian participation
305 resilience centers are already operating in Ukraine: details from the First Lady
US concludes decade-long military operation in Syria - WSJ
Russia has begun ideological indoctrination of "white-collar workers" - Center for Countering Disinformation
Large-scale drug network uncovered in special operation "Rubicon", 104 detained in Ukraine and abroad - Prosecutor General Kravchenko
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 5572 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappeared
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversary
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French Quarter
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first time
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her child
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformation
What happened to "The Mask" star Peter Greene before his death - the cause of the tragedy revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

American actor Peter Greene, known for his roles in "The Mask" and "Pulp Fiction," died in December 2025 from an accidental gunshot wound. His body was found after acquaintances became concerned about his lack of contact.

What happened to "The Mask" star Peter Greene before his death - the cause of the tragedy revealed
Photo: www.instagram.com/young_rell_official/

It recently became known what caused the death of the famous American actor, star of the film "The Mask" Peter Greene, who was found dead in his apartment in December 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to People.

Details

The cause of death was an accidental gunshot wound. In particular, this was confirmed by the office of the chief medical examiner of New York. Currently, Greene's death has been classified as an accident.

Greene's body was discovered on December 12. It is known that before that, music had been playing continuously in his apartment for more than a day, which caused concern among his acquaintances. The actor's manager, Gregg Edwards, reported that he had spoken with him earlier that week, and the apartment check was initiated due to the lack of communication.

No one played villains better than Peter. But he also had a very tender side that most people didn't see

 - said Edwards, calling him a man with a "big golden heart."

Greene gained popularity in the 1990s for his roles as characteristic negative characters, particularly in the films "The Mask," "Pulp Fiction," and "Training Day." His manager also emphasized that the actor was "one of the best character actors on the planet" and a person who always helped his friends.

His manager noted that the actor's last work was related to the desire to draw attention to the global human losses that, according to him, resulted from the curtailment of USAID programs. Greene co-produced and co-narrated the documentary From the American People: The Curtailment of USAID, which also featured Jason Alexander and Kathleen Turner. The project team emphasized that the best way to honor the actor's memory would be to support the film and inform the public about the problem raised in it.

Recall

Oscar winner Robert Duvall, known for his roles in "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now," has died at the age of 95. The actor passed away at his home in Middleburg, Virginia.

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the World
Director
Film
United States Agency for International Development
Virginia
New York City