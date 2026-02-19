What happened to "The Mask" star Peter Greene before his death - the cause of the tragedy revealed

Photo: www.instagram.com/young_rell_official/

It recently became known what caused the death of the famous American actor, star of the film "The Mask" Peter Greene, who was found dead in his apartment in December 2025. This is reported by UNN with reference to People.

Details

The cause of death was an accidental gunshot wound. In particular, this was confirmed by the office of the chief medical examiner of New York. Currently, Greene's death has been classified as an accident.

Greene's body was discovered on December 12. It is known that before that, music had been playing continuously in his apartment for more than a day, which caused concern among his acquaintances. The actor's manager, Gregg Edwards, reported that he had spoken with him earlier that week, and the apartment check was initiated due to the lack of communication.

No one played villains better than Peter. But he also had a very tender side that most people didn't see - said Edwards, calling him a man with a "big golden heart."

Greene gained popularity in the 1990s for his roles as characteristic negative characters, particularly in the films "The Mask," "Pulp Fiction," and "Training Day." His manager also emphasized that the actor was "one of the best character actors on the planet" and a person who always helped his friends.

His manager noted that the actor's last work was related to the desire to draw attention to the global human losses that, according to him, resulted from the curtailment of USAID programs. Greene co-produced and co-narrated the documentary From the American People: The Curtailment of USAID, which also featured Jason Alexander and Kathleen Turner. The project team emphasized that the best way to honor the actor's memory would be to support the film and inform the public about the problem raised in it.

Recall

