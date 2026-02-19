$43.290.03
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 106 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 478 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
01:31 PM • 9778 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
12:37 PM • 11182 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:28 AM • 20341 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
09:20 AM • 22862 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
09:12 AM • 23647 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 23031 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:36 AM
February 19, 07:02 AM • 17834 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
February 19, 07:02 AM
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 32543 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 04:17 PM
The iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12030 views

A special anniversary edition of the 1967 Mustang "Eleanor," released to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the film "Gone in 60 Seconds," will be sold at the Mecum Indy 2026 auction.

The iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auction
Mecum Auctions

The 1967 Mustang "Eleanor" became iconic thanks to the film "Gone in 60 Seconds," and the anniversary version, released for the film's 25th anniversary, will be auctioned at Mecum Indy 2026, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

The Ford Mustang is not only an icon in the automotive world but also a Hollywood star, appearing in films such as "John Wick" and "Need for Speed" (2014). But perhaps its most iconic role was in the 2000s film "Gone in 60 Seconds," where the 1967 Mustang Fastback "Eleanor" became a legend in its own right. So legendary that Cinema Muscle Recreations released a limited edition of 25 "Eleanor" cars, and the first production model (Series No. 1) will now be auctioned through Mecum Auctions.

The project's implementation turned out to be not as simple as it might seem. Denice Halicki, who owns the rights to the original 1974 film "Gone in 60 Seconds," argued that "Eleanor" was a copyrighted character, which meant that even Shelby could not legally create a copy or replica of it.

However, in 2025, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in the United States ruled that "Eleanor" was merely a movie prop, effectively paving the way for licensed reproductions. This decision allowed Cinema Muscle Recreations—the same team that worked on the original cars from the film—to proceed with the release of the anniversary series, dedicated to the film's 25th anniversary.

The car comes standard with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, and Series No. 1 is equipped with an optional 3.0-liter Whipple Stage II sixth-generation supercharger, as well as an optional Tremec six-speed manual transmission. The powertrain includes a Ford 9-inch Fab9 g-Bar rear axle, although power figures are not specified.

The suspension includes G-Machine front control arms and adjustable Total Control Products shocks on all four wheels. 18-inch Forgeline wheels with Nitto NT55 tires are paired with Wilwood disc brakes on all four wheels, using six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers.

The interior features luxurious front seats with a monogram and a 25th-anniversary emblem. The package also includes a simulated roll cage and a manual window crank mechanism, although the car is equipped with power windows. In a nod to the film, the gear shifter is topped with a Go Baby Go button, referencing the switch Randall "Memphis" Raines (Nicolas Cage) used in "Gone in 60 Seconds" to activate the nitrous oxide injection system for an extra boost.

The Series No. 1 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Fastback 25th Anniversary Edition is scheduled to be auctioned in Indianapolis in 2026 on May 16. It is billed as one of the main attractions of the event, alongside other notable lots such as a 1977 Pontiac Trans Am and one of six Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren 722 S Edition Roadsters.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN LiteAuto
Technology
Film
United States