IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 9402 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 14362 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 18335 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 18259 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 35417 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31536 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27737 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25721 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 24921 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Kevin Hart's exclusive "retro-Bronco" to be auctioned without reserve

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

Kevin Hart's unique Ford Bronco will be auctioned at the Scottsdale Auto Show from January 17 to 25, 2026. The car combines the look of the 1960s with modern 2024 technology.

Kevin Hart's exclusive "retro-Bronco" to be auctioned without reserve

A unique custom Ford Bronco SUV, owned by actor and comedian Kevin Hart, will be sold at the famous Scottsdale (Arizona) auto show from January 17 to 25, 2026. The car, created in collaboration with the "Vintage Modern" workshop, combines the authentic look of the first generation of the 1960s with the modern technologies of the 2024 model. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

Although it is a brand new 2024 car according to the documents, its exterior completely imitates the original 1976 Bronco. The craftsmen changed the body panels, installed a characteristic horizontal radiator grille, round headlights, and narrow vertical taillights.

Kia technician sues company over serious injury during car repair16.01.26, 23:47 • 1742 views

The SUV is finished in a stylish "Triple Black" color with matte accents and is equipped with a removable soft top and BFGoodrich off-road tires.

Modern "filling" and interior

Under the retro hood is a modern 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with 330 hp, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The car also received:

  • Fox Factory Racing suspension;
    • Roush intake and exhaust systems;
      • full safety package (6 airbags, ABS, cameras).

        The interior retained the digital displays of a modern Ford, but was completely re-upholstered by hand with premium Blackrock leather. The steering wheel and console feature "Vintage" inscriptions.

        Auction without limits

        The lot will be put up for auction by "Barrett-Jackson" without reserve, which means the car will be sold for any final bid. Experts predict that due to the owner's celebrity status and the uniqueness of the project, the price may significantly exceed the cost of a standard Bronco (about $54,000). In addition to Hart, actor David Spade will also present his rare cars at this auction. 

        Mercedes CLA became Europe's safest car of 2025, surpassing Tesla16.01.26, 02:41 • 3106 views

