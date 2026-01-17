Kevin Hart's exclusive "retro-Bronco" to be auctioned without reserve

A unique custom Ford Bronco SUV, owned by actor and comedian Kevin Hart, will be sold at the famous Scottsdale (Arizona) auto show from January 17 to 25, 2026. The car, created in collaboration with the "Vintage Modern" workshop, combines the authentic look of the first generation of the 1960s with the modern technologies of the 2024 model. This was reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

Although it is a brand new 2024 car according to the documents, its exterior completely imitates the original 1976 Bronco. The craftsmen changed the body panels, installed a characteristic horizontal radiator grille, round headlights, and narrow vertical taillights.

The SUV is finished in a stylish "Triple Black" color with matte accents and is equipped with a removable soft top and BFGoodrich off-road tires.

Modern "filling" and interior

Under the retro hood is a modern 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine with 330 hp, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The car also received:

Fox Factory Racing suspension;

Roush intake and exhaust systems;

full safety package (6 airbags, ABS, cameras).

The interior retained the digital displays of a modern Ford, but was completely re-upholstered by hand with premium Blackrock leather. The steering wheel and console feature "Vintage" inscriptions.

Auction without limits

The lot will be put up for auction by "Barrett-Jackson" without reserve, which means the car will be sold for any final bid. Experts predict that due to the owner's celebrity status and the uniqueness of the project, the price may significantly exceed the cost of a standard Bronco (about $54,000). In addition to Hart, actor David Spade will also present his rare cars at this auction.

