Russian drone attacked Lviv, there are hits

$43.950.1350.640.06
ukenru
05:22 PM • 11074 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20
Exclusive
04:52 PM • 21575 views
New Moon on March 19: what it means and how to spend this period correctly
March 18, 04:35 PM • 18625 views
First successful case of extradition of a Russian citizen at Ukraine's request - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the Polish court's decision regarding Butyagin
Exclusive
March 18, 11:56 AM • 24932 views
Hryvnia began to strengthen - what will happen next with the national currency
March 18, 11:12 AM • 39323 views
Russia conducts IPSO against Hungarians in Zakarpattia - SBU exposes threat scheme
March 18, 09:39 AM • 28663 views
Intercity between Kyiv and Kharkiv to be temporarily restricted, plans to resume by end of March - Ukrzaliznytsia
March 18, 09:19 AM • 30289 views
Politico: Trump seeks to use peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine to counter China
March 18, 07:35 AM • 30263 views
EU made another attempt before the summit to force Orban to unblock €90 billion loan to Ukraine - what is known
Exclusive
March 17, 10:26 PM • 31918 views
It's a matter of respect and ethics: SOWA on performing without a fee
March 17, 08:08 PM • 44887 views
EU unofficially opened all six negotiation clusters for Ukraine - Kos
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
2.2m/s
91%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 35195 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is knownMarch 18, 03:54 PM • 14154 views
Czech Republic ready to launch reverse oil flow via Druzhba pipeline to SlovakiaMarch 18, 04:03 PM • 10621 views
Russia's largest daily losses in 2026 - over 1,700 occupiers - Ministry of DefensePhoto05:12 PM • 5216 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: drone debris damaged shopping mall wall06:59 PM • 6714 views
Publications
Scandalous Odrex clinic advertises doctor Rusakov, who is on trial in a patient's death casePhotoMarch 18, 11:47 AM • 45176 views
First aid for burns: what really works and what is forbidden to doPhotoMarch 18, 06:05 AM • 60484 views
Why the medical system does not protect the Ukrainian patient and how to change it - explains an expert
Exclusive
March 17, 11:42 AM • 66370 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 2026March 17, 11:32 AM • 88666 views
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 80368 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Rebrov
J. D. Vance
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Spain
United States
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is knownMarch 18, 03:54 PM • 14163 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 35205 views
The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been releasedVideoMarch 17, 07:22 PM • 31785 views
Eurovision 2026 forecast updated - what place did Ukraine takePhotoMarch 17, 03:31 PM • 36359 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Oscar night without publicity - detailsPhotoMarch 17, 12:55 PM • 41243 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating

Russian drone attacked Lviv, there are hits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2960 views

An enemy drone hit an object in Lviv, emergency services are working at the scene. According to preliminary data from the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, there are no casualties.

Russian drone attacked Lviv, there are hits

The Russian army attacked Lviv with a drone; relevant services are working at the impact site. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, as reported by UNN.

During the air raid, an enemy drone attacked Lviv.  Preliminary, no casualties.

- Kozytskyi reported.

According to the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, all relevant services are working at the impact site.

Enemy drone attacked energy facility near Novovolynsk, there are power and water outages18.03.26, 21:22 • 2774 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine