Russian drone attacked Lviv, there are hits

The Russian army attacked Lviv with a drone; relevant services are working at the impact site. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, as reported by UNN.

During the air raid, an enemy drone attacked Lviv. Preliminary, no casualties. - Kozytskyi reported.

According to the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, all relevant services are working at the impact site.

Enemy drone attacked energy facility near Novovolynsk, there are power and water outages