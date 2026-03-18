Enemy drone attacked energy facility near Novovolynsk, there are power and water outages

In Volyn, an enemy drone attacked an energy facility near Novovolynsk, and power was lost in part of the community. This was reported by Novovolynsk Mayor Borys Karpus, UNN reports.

There was a preliminary hit on an energy facility near Novovolynsk. Power was lost in part of the community. There are also interruptions in water supply. - Karpus reported.

Earlier, monitoring channels reported the movement of a drone towards the Ukrainian-Polish border.

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