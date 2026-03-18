Enemy drone attacked energy facility near Novovolynsk, there are power and water outages

$43.950.1350.640.06
ukenru
05:22 PM • 10199 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20
Exclusive
04:52 PM • 18830 views
New Moon on March 19: what it means and how to spend this period correctly
04:35 PM • 16723 views
First successful case of extradition of a Russian citizen at Ukraine's request - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the Polish court's decision regarding Butyagin
Exclusive
March 18, 11:56 AM • 23198 views
Hryvnia began to strengthen - what will happen next with the national currency
March 18, 11:12 AM • 37725 views
Russia conducts IPSO against Hungarians in Zakarpattia - SBU exposes threat scheme
March 18, 09:39 AM • 28202 views
Intercity between Kyiv and Kharkiv to be temporarily restricted, plans to resume by end of March - Ukrzaliznytsia
March 18, 09:19 AM • 29911 views
Politico: Trump seeks to use peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine to counter China
March 18, 07:35 AM • 30158 views
EU made another attempt before the summit to force Orban to unblock €90 billion loan to Ukraine - what is known
Exclusive
March 17, 10:26 PM • 31826 views
It's a matter of respect and ethics: SOWA on performing without a fee
March 17, 08:08 PM • 44805 views
EU unofficially opened all six negotiation clusters for Ukraine - Kos
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
2.2m/s
89%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine prepares to build high-speed railway to the border - what stage is the project atMarch 18, 11:20 AM • 20171 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic advertises doctor Rusakov, who is on trial in a patient's death casePhotoMarch 18, 11:47 AM • 43278 views
IPSO did not give enemy desired result, and he resorts to direct strikes - Sumy recruitment center commented on Russian attack on TCRPhotoMarch 18, 11:54 AM • 14863 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 33435 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is known03:54 PM • 12453 views
Publications
Scandalous Odrex clinic advertises doctor Rusakov, who is on trial in a patient's death casePhotoMarch 18, 11:47 AM • 43497 views
First aid for burns: what really works and what is forbidden to doPhotoMarch 18, 06:05 AM • 59409 views
Why the medical system does not protect the Ukrainian patient and how to change it - explains an expert
Exclusive
March 17, 11:42 AM • 65551 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 2026March 17, 11:32 AM • 87814 views
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 79579 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Rebrov
J. D. Vance
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Spain
Qatar
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is known03:54 PM • 12596 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 33578 views
The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been releasedVideoMarch 17, 07:22 PM • 31414 views
Eurovision 2026 forecast updated - what place did Ukraine takePhotoMarch 17, 03:31 PM • 36003 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Oscar night without publicity - detailsPhotoMarch 17, 12:55 PM • 40889 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Heating
Film

Enemy drone attacked energy facility near Novovolynsk, there are power and water outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2374 views

As a result of the drone attack on the energy infrastructure, part of the community was left without electricity. Water supply disruptions were also recorded in the city.

Enemy drone attacked energy facility near Novovolynsk, there are power and water outages

In Volyn, an enemy drone attacked an energy facility near Novovolynsk, and power was lost in part of the community. This was reported by Novovolynsk Mayor Borys Karpus, UNN reports.

There was a preliminary hit on an energy facility near Novovolynsk. Power was lost in part of the community. There are also interruptions in water supply.

- Karpus reported.

Earlier, monitoring channels reported the movement of a drone towards the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Russian attack on Kyiv: drone debris damaged shopping mall wall18.03.26, 20:59 • 5650 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Poland