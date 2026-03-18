Enemy drone attacked energy facility near Novovolynsk, there are power and water outages
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the drone attack on the energy infrastructure, part of the community was left without electricity. Water supply disruptions were also recorded in the city.
In Volyn, an enemy drone attacked an energy facility near Novovolynsk, and power was lost in part of the community. This was reported by Novovolynsk Mayor Borys Karpus, UNN reports.
There was a preliminary hit on an energy facility near Novovolynsk. Power was lost in part of the community. There are also interruptions in water supply.
Earlier, monitoring channels reported the movement of a drone towards the Ukrainian-Polish border.
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