Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in Khmelnytskyi

Popular Ukrainian singer Natalia Mohylevska impressed with an extremely emotional story that happened during her concert in Khmelnytskyi. The incident, which initially looked like a misunderstanding with a spectator, later turned into a sincere public apology, UNN reports with reference to Mohylevska's Instagram page.

Details

While performing the song "Moon", the artist, already by pleasant tradition, wanted to go down closer to her audience. However, this time her plan failed - a woman was standing in the aisle who did not allow her to pass, or rather did not react to any of the celebrity's requests. Mohylevska regarded this as disrespect towards her.

After the concert, the circumstances of this situation turned out to be completely different. It turned out that the spectator could not sit down due to her health condition - she came to the performance immediately after surgery and could only stand. When Natalia Mohylevska found out about this, she was sincerely touched and decided to address the woman on Instagram, publicly apologizing.

After the concert, I received a painful lesson about trusting my audience. The director said that the girl was after surgery and could not sit down and came at least to stand. I burst into tears. I don't know your name, my dear, but I thank you for your love and attention to my work. I want to apologize because I misunderstood you - the artist emotionally shared with tears in her eyes.

Recall

Earlier, we wrote about how Natalia Mohylevska shared her nutrition system, which helped her lose 25 kilograms. She adheres to two meals a day with an emphasis on vegetables.