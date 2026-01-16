$43.180.08
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 13350 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 22381 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 54612 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 67180 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 36661 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33377 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52449 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42043 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44123 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Mercedes CLA became Europe's safest car of 2025, surpassing Tesla

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

The Mercedes-Benz CLA received the highest overall score in the 2025 Euro NCAP crash tests, outperforming the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. The car received five stars and high ratings for passenger and pedestrian protection.

Mercedes CLA became Europe's safest car of 2025, surpassing Tesla

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA has been officially recognized as the safest car based on the results of the Euro NCAP 2025 crash tests. The German brand's electric sedan not only received the maximum "five stars" but also demonstrated the highest overall score among all tested new models, surpassing strong competitors such as the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The Mercedes CLA set an extremely high bar in the "Small Family Car" category, receiving the following ratings:

  • Adult Occupant Protection: 94%;
    • Child Occupant Protection: 89%;
      • Vulnerable Road User Safety (pedestrians and cyclists): 93%;
        • Safety Assist Technologies: 85%.

          Ferrari 12Cilindri becomes an investment object: first units resold for $700,00012.01.26, 04:47 • 5950 views

          Experts paid special attention to the "active hood," which rises upon impact, creating a cushioning pad for pedestrians, as well as the intelligent braking system that recognizes cyclists even in complex urban conditions.

          Triumph over competitors

          Although the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y also received the title of best in their classes ("Large Family Car" and "Small SUV" respectively), their average scores were slightly lower than those of Mercedes.

          Euro NCAP Secretary General Dr. Michiel van Ratingen noted that the competition was very intense, but the Mercedes CLA managed to pull ahead thanks to its perfect passenger protection system.

          Double success for Mercedes

          This victory was a logical continuation of a successful year for the German brand. Earlier, the Mercedes CLA was named "Car of the Year 2026" in Europe, breaking the company's 50-year hiatus in receiving this prestigious award. The CLA follows in the footsteps of the E-Class, which topped safety ratings in 2024, confirming Mercedes' reputation as a leader in innovative protection. 

          Winners of the 2026 North American Car of the Year Awards Announced14.01.26, 20:59 • 3404 views

          Stepan Haftko

          Auto
          Tesla Model Y
          Tesla, Inc.