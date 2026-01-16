Mercedes CLA became Europe's safest car of 2025, surpassing Tesla

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA has been officially recognized as the safest car based on the results of the Euro NCAP 2025 crash tests. The German brand's electric sedan not only received the maximum "five stars" but also demonstrated the highest overall score among all tested new models, surpassing strong competitors such as the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. This is reported by Autoblog, writes UNN.

Details

The Mercedes CLA set an extremely high bar in the "Small Family Car" category, receiving the following ratings:

Adult Occupant Protection: 94%;

Child Occupant Protection: 89%;

Vulnerable Road User Safety (pedestrians and cyclists): 93%;

Safety Assist Technologies: 85%.

Experts paid special attention to the "active hood," which rises upon impact, creating a cushioning pad for pedestrians, as well as the intelligent braking system that recognizes cyclists even in complex urban conditions.

Triumph over competitors

Although the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y also received the title of best in their classes ("Large Family Car" and "Small SUV" respectively), their average scores were slightly lower than those of Mercedes.

Euro NCAP Secretary General Dr. Michiel van Ratingen noted that the competition was very intense, but the Mercedes CLA managed to pull ahead thanks to its perfect passenger protection system.

Double success for Mercedes

This victory was a logical continuation of a successful year for the German brand. Earlier, the Mercedes CLA was named "Car of the Year 2026" in Europe, breaking the company's 50-year hiatus in receiving this prestigious award. The CLA follows in the footsteps of the E-Class, which topped safety ratings in 2024, confirming Mercedes' reputation as a leader in innovative protection.

