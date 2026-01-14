$43.180.08
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 7374 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 8894 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 11397 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 13111 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 12623 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 13136 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11997 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 18515 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:25 PM • 10370 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 18500 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 65122 views
Winners of the 2026 North American Car of the Year Awards Announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The winners of the 2026 North American Car of the Year Awards were announced at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The top awards went to the Dodge Charger, Ford Maverick Lobo, and Hyundai Palisade.

Winners of the 2026 North American Car of the Year Awards Announced
Photo: AP

On Wednesday morning, the awards ceremony for the best cars of the year took place at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The winners were chosen by a jury consisting of leading industry journalists from the USA and Canada. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

This year's main awards were distributed among American and South Korean automakers:

  • Car of the Year: Dodge Charger.
    Dodge Charger Daytona RT EV
    Dodge Charger Daytona RT EV
    • Truck of the Year: Ford Maverick Lobo.
      Ford Maverick Lobo
      Ford Maverick Lobo
      • Utility Vehicle of the Year: Hyundai Palisade.
        Hyundai Palisade LX3
        Hyundai Palisade LX3

        Experts evaluated the nominees based on a number of criteria, including innovation, design, performance, safety, and driver satisfaction.

        Finalists and Competition

        This year's list of finalists showcased a combination of traditional internal combustion engines, hybrid technologies, and electric vehicles.

        In the passenger car category, the Dodge Charger beat the Honda Prelude hybrid coupe and the compact Nissan Sentra. In the truck segment, the Ford Maverick Lobo outperformed the Ram 1500 Hemi and Ram 2500 pickups. In the utility vehicle category, the Hyundai Palisade won against the electric Lucid Gravity and Nissan Leaf.

        Significance of the Award for the Market

        The North American Car of the Year awards are considered among the most prestigious in the industry. They are an important indicator of how new models are perceived by the professional community, which potential buyers use as a guide when choosing vehicles. 

        Stepan Haftko

        Auto
        Technology
        Brand
        Associated Press
        Hyundai
        Nissan
        Canada
        United States