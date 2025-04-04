Chinese automaker BYD has unveiled the Super Charging Platform for electric vehicles with a peak power of 1000 kW. In 5 minutes, you can charge the battery for 470 kilometers.
Tesla plans to release an update to its autopilot software for Chinese users with features for city roads. The new version will be simplified compared to the American one due to the peculiarities of Chinese roads.
Honda is open to resuming merger talks with Nissan, but demands the resignation of its current CEO Makoto Uchida. The company wants to see a new leader who can better cooperate with competitors.
BMW has developed a new “Heart of Joy” control unit for its upcoming Neue Klasse electric vehicles. The 20x20 cm device promises 10 times faster performance and unique driving dynamics.
Honda and Nissan have suspended negotiations on their planned merger less than two months after the announcement. The companies will continue to cooperate in the field of automotive technology, while Nissan will look for a new partner.
Toyota plans to build a new Lexus plant in Shanghai to produce electric vehicles starting in 2027. The plant will produce 100,000 cars annually, and by 2035, all Lexus models will be electric.
In Goshcha, Rivne region, administrative protocols were drawn up against the driver of a Volkswagen Passat for a traffic accident involving four vehicles, committed while intoxicated. As a result of the accident, the Nissan driver was injured and taken to the hospital.
Nissan's Board of Directors plans to reject Honda's proposal to merge into a joint holding company. Honda proposed to make Nissan its subsidiary, which was unacceptable to Nissan's management.
The United States imposed a 10% duty on Chinese imports, and Beijing responded with restrictions on American goods. Canada and Mexico received a 30-day reprieve, and stock exchanges reacted with a sharp drop in Asian stocks.
In Ukraine, 27. 9 thousand new gasoline cars were registered, which is 2% less than last year. Mazda CX5 was the best-selling car, and Volkswagen Golf was the top seller among used imported cars.
In 2023, 23. 9 thousand hybrid cars were registered in Ukraine, up 39% year-on-year. Toyota RAV-4 is the leader among new hybrids, and Ford Fusion is the leader among used hybrids.
The Ukrainian electric vehicle market grew by 38% in 2024, with more than 51. 7 thousand cars registered. VW ID.4 became the leader among new electric cars, and NISSAN Leaf - among used ones.
On Vysotsky Boulevard, a passerby found two emaciated dogs locked in a Nissan. The owner of the car was found, the animals were released, and an administrative report was drawn up against the man.
In 2024, more than 222. 1 thousand used cars were registered in Ukraine, up 4% year-on-year. Volkswagen Golf became the most popular model among used cars with 12,164 units.
In 2024, Ukrainians purchased 69. 6 thousand new cars, which is 14% more than in 2023. Toyota is the leader among brands, with RENAULT Duster being the most popular model.
Audi has announced new car models for 2025 after a significant drop in profits. The company will present updated A5, A6 e-tron, Q5, Q6, A7, Q3 and other models with new specifications.
German auto giant Volkswagen is planning a large-scale optimization by 2030, cutting a third of its staff. The company will not close plants, but will reduce production capacity and cut management salaries.
Honda and Nissan have signed an agreement to create a joint holding company that will go public in 2026. The combined company will become the third largest automaker in the world after Toyota and Volkswagen.
Media reports suggest a possible merger between Nissan and Honda to create a new holding company. The combined company with Mitsubishi will be able to sell more than 8 million cars annually, competing with Toyota and Volkswagen.
In November, 3,742 electric vehicles were registered in Ukraine, which is 13% less than last year. Among the new ones, the HONDA M-NV is in the lead, and among the used ones - the NISSAN Leaf.
In November, registrations of used cars from abroad decreased by 10% compared to October. Gasoline cars remain the most popular (46%), and the average age of imported cars is 9 years.
The patrol police of Kiev provided detailed recommendations on the actions of drivers in the event of an accident. The conditions for self-registration of the European protocol and cases when it is necessary to call the police are explained.
In October, 44% of imported used cars less than 5 years old in Ukraine were electric vehicles. Tesla Model Y and Model 3 were the most popular models among used electric cars.
Honda has launched a demonstration center in Japan for mass production of solid-state batteries. The company plans to accelerate research and start production in the second half of the 2020s.
Ford plans to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe, including 2,900 in Germany. The decision is due to losses in the passenger car segment and the transition to electric vehicle production.
In October, Ukrainians purchased more than 1. 9 thousand hybrid cars, up 7% year-on-year. The most popular models were Toyota RAV-4 among new cars and Ford Fusion US among used cars.
Nissan Motor has lowered its annual profit forecast from 500 billion yen to 150 billion yen due to the deteriorating situation in the US and China. The company plans to lay off 9,000 employees and reduce production capacity by 20%.
A Nissan and a Chevrolet collided on the Mala Snitinka-Fastiv highway. The two drivers and a passenger were injured and hospitalized, and the police launched an investigation under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code.
In August 2024, Ukrainians purchased new passenger cars worth UAH 15 billion, up 45% year-on-year. The most popular brands were BMW, Toyota and Mercedes-Benz.
In Kharkiv, a 55-year-old Nissan driver, while drunk, provoked a three-car accident. The driver of a Renault was killed in the accident, and two passengers were injured.