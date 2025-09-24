"Second generation hybrids": Volvo develops electric car with extended range

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
06:56 AM • 188 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 416 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 17936 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 35287 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 29971 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 28899 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 56512 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 28183 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 64369 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42746 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
81%
755mm
Popular news
Russian army storms Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk despite significant losses - DeepStateSeptember 23, 09:12 PM • 12131 views
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"September 23, 11:53 PM • 14314 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly01:25 AM • 13015 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 13522 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 12306 views
Publications
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 9220 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 12315 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 56512 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 41516 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 58173 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 23621 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 84395 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 45167 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 59872 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 111570 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Fox News
YouTube
Shahed-136

"Second generation hybrids": Volvo develops electric car with extended range

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Volvo plans to release a new large SUV with an extended range (EREV), developed specifically for the American market. market. The model will be produced at the Ridgeville plant in South Carolina by the end of the decade.

"Second generation hybrids": Volvo develops electric car with extended range

Automaker Volvo plans to release an electric car with an extended range. According to the company, the new model will be a large crossover (SUV) designed specifically for American families, writes UNN with reference to InsideEVs.

Details

Amid rapidly growing global sales and software issues, Volvo plans to radically revise its electric vehicle plans.

On Tuesday, the automaker made a number of new announcements, including a significantly upgraded EX90 electric SUV, the start of production of the gasoline XC60 at the Ridgeville plant in the American state of South Carolina, and a new type of electric vehicle planned for release in the US by the end of the decade.

Volvo also confirmed on Tuesday that it will produce an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) in the US, as sales of all-electric vehicles are projected to slow after the expiration of a federal tax credit that expires on September 30.

Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson said the company is developing the EREV specifically for the American market.

"We call it the second generation of hybrids," Samuelsson told reporters. "It behaves like an electric car, with very fast acceleration, but it has a built-in charger for extended range." "It's more of an electric car with a backup engine," Samuelsson said.

EREVs are electric vehicles with an onboard backup gasoline generator that can charge a high-voltage battery while driving. They function as electric vehicles, with electric motors driving the wheels, and batteries can be connected to chargers like conventional electric vehicles.

The gasoline generator helps to eliminate range anxiety - several automakers, including Hyundai, Nissan, Scout Motors, and Ford, are developing EREVs for the US market. This technology is already being implemented in China, where some EREVs even provide a range of up to 1450 km within the country's optimistic test cycle, the publication writes.

Volvo belongs to the Chinese Geely Group. Another brand from this portfolio, Lynk & Co., sells a large SUV with a 52.4 kilowatt-hour battery and 845 horsepower, capable of traveling over 1600 km within the Chinese test cycle. It is unclear whether the American Volvo EREV will follow suit, but it is certainly possible, the publication notes. Volvo does not disclose how the EREV will work or what range it can provide.

Volvo will develop its future EREV in several countries, but the vast majority of the work will be done in Sweden. However, it is worth noting that the car will still be focused on the US and will be produced at the Ridgeville plant by the end of the decade, the publication writes.

"Planning will largely focus on America, as the model must be truly suitable for Americans and large families in this country," Samuelsson said.

Volvo did not say which model would receive EREV technology, but the XC90 or a similar large SUV, it is noted, would be a logical candidate.

"The size and type of the XC90 is an extremely important product for this market," said Erik Severinson, Volvo Cars' Chief Commercial Officer. "It's also a segment where we see demand for plug-in hybrids or extended-range technologies."

Volvo recently unveiled the XC70 SUV in China - a plug-in hybrid with a long range and an all-electric range of 200 km. The EREV for the US market will be different from it, and the automaker says it will be a "very important" part of its future product portfolio.

Google and Volvo Announce Revolutionary Electric SUV on Android 1522.05.25, 02:34 • 4329 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologiesAuto
Electricity
South Carolina
Nissan
Sweden
China
United States