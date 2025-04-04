South Carolina

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13014 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22848 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61506 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208509 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119719 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387434 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307593 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213211 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243952 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254965 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127398 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208513 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387437 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252201 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307595 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1052 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12194 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41967 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70079 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55982 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

South Carolina

News by theme

Tornadoes in the USA: 37 dead due to bad weather, Trump deployed the National Guard in Arkansas

At least 37 people have died in several US states due to tornadoes and strong winds. Trump has activated the National Guard in Arkansas, and authorities are helping those affected by the disaster.

News of the World • March 17, 08:31 AM • 75015 views

H5N1 avian influenza can spread between animals and humans without obvious signs - study

The CDC has identified cases of H5N1 infection in three veterinarians who worked with cows. The study shows that the virus can spread asymptomatically, bypassing surveillance systems.

Health • February 14, 10:12 AM • 24996 views

All monkeys were caught in the US two months after they escaped from a research center

In South Carolina, the last 4 rhesus monkeys out of 43 that escaped from the Alpha Genesis research center were caught. The monkeys survived in the woods for two months and survived a rare snowfall.

News of the World • January 25, 08:19 AM • 30926 views

Kamala Harris could become a U.S. Supreme Court justice - media outlet

Justice Sonia Sotomayor could retire, allowing Biden to nominate Harris to fill her seat. Democrats have a majority in the Senate through January, giving them a chance to confirm the nominee.

News of the World • November 9, 06:34 PM • 24796 views

More than 40 experimental monkeys escape from custody in South Carolina

43 rhesus monkeys escaped from the Alpha Genesis research center in South Carolina due to the negligence of a new employee. The police assure that the animals are harmless and ask not to contact them.

News of the World • November 8, 11:49 AM • 17500 views

Vote update: in which states Trump and Harris won

According to the preliminary results of the vote count, Donald Trump won 6 states with 95 votes. Kamala Harris won 4 states with 35 electoral votes.

News of the World • November 6, 01:32 AM • 25704 views

Almost all polling stations in the US have closed: preliminary results

Almost all polling stations have closed in the United States, and the first votes are being counted. According to preliminary results, Donald Trump is leading in most states, ahead of Kamala Harris.

News of the World • November 6, 12:59 AM • 25634 views

“Daughter” of VW Scout revealed its vision for electric cars, including a model with a gas-powered generator

Scout Motors has announced two electric vehicles - the Traveler SUV and the Terra truck with prices starting at $60,000. The vehicles will have a range of up to 563 kilometers, and the versions with a gas generator will have a range of more than 800 kilometers.

Economy • October 25, 02:42 PM • 20553 views

Flavored tea, a blanket, and good TV shows: what to watch on an autumn weekend

A selection of touching love series to watch in the fall. From historical dramas to modern melodramas, here are five series that reveal different facets of love relationships.

Society • October 18, 05:29 PM • 19019 views

In the US states affected by Hurricane Helene, many residents are without running water, cellular phone service and electricit

After Hurricane Helen, many residents of North and South Carolina remain without water, communication and electricity. President Biden visited the affected states, where rescuers continue to search for missing persons.

News of the World • October 3, 10:29 AM • 14060 views

Hurricane Helene: search for survivors continues in North Carolina

Search and rescue teams work in the mountainous regions of North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. The hurricane has killed at least 140 people in six states, with the death toll expected to rise.

News of the World • October 1, 10:53 PM • 19673 views

Hurricane Helene kills at least 90 people in the United States

The Southeast of the United States has begun a large-scale cleanup after Hurricane Helene. The disaster claimed about 90 lives, left millions without power, and caused up to $100 billion in damage.

News of the World • September 30, 05:32 AM • 18961 views

Trump calls Harris “mentally retarded”: Republicans criticize former president

Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “mentally retarded”. Several Republicans criticized the former president for these derogatory remarks, urging him to focus on political issues.

News of the World • September 29, 10:42 PM • 25048 views

Bipartisan committee in the United States calls for a review of the strategy towards Russia

A bipartisan committee in the United States calls for recognizing Russia as a permanent threat and revising the strategy. It proposes massive assistance to Ukraine and preparations for a long-term confrontation with Russia.

Politics • September 29, 08:34 PM • 52124 views

Hurricane Helene kills 35 people in the United States

Hurricane Helene has killed at least 35 people in four US states. More than 4 million homes remain without power, and rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.

News of the World • September 27, 10:21 PM • 19470 views

Hurricane Helen weakened to a tropical storm after hitting Florida

Hurricane Helene hit Florida, causing massive outages and record storm surges. It subsequently weakened to a tropical storm as it moved further overland

News of the World • September 27, 11:50 AM • 14588 views

South Carolina executes a death sentence for the first time in 13 years

Freddie Owens, 46, has been executed for killing a store clerk during a robbery in 1999. This is the first of five executions in the United States this week, carried out after problems with the supply of lethal injection substances were resolved.

News of the World • September 21, 02:57 AM • 34053 views

Six people died in the US as a result of Hurricane Debbie

Tropical storm Debbie has killed six people on the coast of the southern US states. Catastrophic flooding is expected in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina.

Society • August 8, 12:49 AM • 25014 views

Hurricane Debbie hits Florida, threatening flooding in the southeastern United States

Hurricane Debbie reached the coast of Florida, leaving more than 250 thousand consumers without electricity. Catastrophic flooding and record precipitation are expected in the southeastern United States, and a state of emergency has been declared.

News of the World • August 5, 12:59 PM • 18541 views

The Pentagon ordered the development of systems for marine drones for $982 million

The US Department of Defense has awarded $982 million worth of contracts to 49 companies to develop systems and supply equipment for maritime drones, including combat equipment, sensors, control systems, and logistics support, with a deadline of February 2025 and a possible extension to February 2030.

War • June 15, 01:50 AM • 51930 views

The United States may provide economic assistance to Georgia

The U. S. Congress may consider providing Georgia with economic and military assistance, including preferential trade, improved market access, visa liberalization, and military support for territorial defense against Russian aggression, if Georgia abandons its anti-Western rhetoric, respects human rights, and withdraws its Russian-like "foreign agent" law.

Economy • May 21, 01:30 AM • 36295 views

Justin Bieber's mother is excited about the prospect of becoming a grandmother, but fans recall her breakup with her son

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are expecting their first child: Hailey is six months pregnant and due to give birth at the end of the summer, which makes Justin's mother Patty Mallett excited about the prospect of becoming a grandmother.

Culture • May 10, 06:42 PM • 102294 views

China will use AI to disrupt elections in the US, South Korea and India - Microsoft

Microsoft warns that China is likely to use AI-generated content to disrupt elections in the US, South Korea, and India in 2024 after attempting to do so during the Taiwanese presidential election.

News of the World • April 5, 09:00 AM • 38059 views

Telegraph: NATO diplomats suggest preparing for US withdrawal from the alliance

NATO diplomats suggest preparing for a possible US withdrawal from the alliance if Donald Trump wins the next presidential election.

Politics • March 10, 03:02 AM • 91286 views

Trump's last rival Nikki Haley announces her withdrawal from the US presidential race

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has announced that she is suspending her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

News of the World • March 6, 03:55 PM • 31016 views

Trump's last Republican rival Haley to drop out of presidential race - CNN

Nikki Haley is expected to drop out of the Republican presidential race and clear the way for former President Donald Trump.

News of the World • March 6, 12:24 PM • 26048 views

On "Super Tuesday," Republican Nikki Haley thwarts Trump's triumphal march

Nikki Haley won the Republican primary in Vermont by a narrow margin. Elsewhere, the former president and the current White House chief of staff of the White House won one victory after another.

News of the World • March 6, 08:32 AM • 33138 views

Former US President Trump wins the Republican primary in North Dakota

Donald Trump won the Republican primary in North Dakota on the eve of the Super Tuesday vote.

News of the World • March 5, 10:34 AM • 21923 views

Trump wins the Republican caucuses in Missouri

Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses in Missouri on March 2.

News of the World • March 2, 07:47 PM • 29679 views

Trump and Biden win the primaries in Michigan

Trump and Biden won their primaries in Michigan, with Trump increasing his lead over Nikki Haley in the fight for the Republican nomination and Biden scoring an important victory for the Democrats.

News of the World • February 28, 02:23 AM • 25099 views