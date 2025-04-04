At least 37 people have died in several US states due to tornadoes and strong winds. Trump has activated the National Guard in Arkansas, and authorities are helping those affected by the disaster.
The CDC has identified cases of H5N1 infection in three veterinarians who worked with cows. The study shows that the virus can spread asymptomatically, bypassing surveillance systems.
In South Carolina, the last 4 rhesus monkeys out of 43 that escaped from the Alpha Genesis research center were caught. The monkeys survived in the woods for two months and survived a rare snowfall.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor could retire, allowing Biden to nominate Harris to fill her seat. Democrats have a majority in the Senate through January, giving them a chance to confirm the nominee.
43 rhesus monkeys escaped from the Alpha Genesis research center in South Carolina due to the negligence of a new employee. The police assure that the animals are harmless and ask not to contact them.
According to the preliminary results of the vote count, Donald Trump won 6 states with 95 votes. Kamala Harris won 4 states with 35 electoral votes.
Almost all polling stations have closed in the United States, and the first votes are being counted. According to preliminary results, Donald Trump is leading in most states, ahead of Kamala Harris.
Scout Motors has announced two electric vehicles - the Traveler SUV and the Terra truck with prices starting at $60,000. The vehicles will have a range of up to 563 kilometers, and the versions with a gas generator will have a range of more than 800 kilometers.
A selection of touching love series to watch in the fall. From historical dramas to modern melodramas, here are five series that reveal different facets of love relationships.
After Hurricane Helen, many residents of North and South Carolina remain without water, communication and electricity. President Biden visited the affected states, where rescuers continue to search for missing persons.
Search and rescue teams work in the mountainous regions of North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. The hurricane has killed at least 140 people in six states, with the death toll expected to rise.
The Southeast of the United States has begun a large-scale cleanup after Hurricane Helene. The disaster claimed about 90 lives, left millions without power, and caused up to $100 billion in damage.
Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris “mentally retarded”. Several Republicans criticized the former president for these derogatory remarks, urging him to focus on political issues.
A bipartisan committee in the United States calls for recognizing Russia as a permanent threat and revising the strategy. It proposes massive assistance to Ukraine and preparations for a long-term confrontation with Russia.
Hurricane Helene has killed at least 35 people in four US states. More than 4 million homes remain without power, and rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of the disaster.
Hurricane Helene hit Florida, causing massive outages and record storm surges. It subsequently weakened to a tropical storm as it moved further overland
Freddie Owens, 46, has been executed for killing a store clerk during a robbery in 1999. This is the first of five executions in the United States this week, carried out after problems with the supply of lethal injection substances were resolved.
Tropical storm Debbie has killed six people on the coast of the southern US states. Catastrophic flooding is expected in Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina.
Hurricane Debbie reached the coast of Florida, leaving more than 250 thousand consumers without electricity. Catastrophic flooding and record precipitation are expected in the southeastern United States, and a state of emergency has been declared.
The US Department of Defense has awarded $982 million worth of contracts to 49 companies to develop systems and supply equipment for maritime drones, including combat equipment, sensors, control systems, and logistics support, with a deadline of February 2025 and a possible extension to February 2030.
The U. S. Congress may consider providing Georgia with economic and military assistance, including preferential trade, improved market access, visa liberalization, and military support for territorial defense against Russian aggression, if Georgia abandons its anti-Western rhetoric, respects human rights, and withdraws its Russian-like "foreign agent" law.
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are expecting their first child: Hailey is six months pregnant and due to give birth at the end of the summer, which makes Justin's mother Patty Mallett excited about the prospect of becoming a grandmother.
Microsoft warns that China is likely to use AI-generated content to disrupt elections in the US, South Korea, and India in 2024 after attempting to do so during the Taiwanese presidential election.
NATO diplomats suggest preparing for a possible US withdrawal from the alliance if Donald Trump wins the next presidential election.
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has announced that she is suspending her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Nikki Haley is expected to drop out of the Republican presidential race and clear the way for former President Donald Trump.
Nikki Haley won the Republican primary in Vermont by a narrow margin. Elsewhere, the former president and the current White House chief of staff of the White House won one victory after another.
Donald Trump won the Republican primary in North Dakota on the eve of the Super Tuesday vote.
Donald Trump won the Republican caucuses in Missouri on March 2.
Trump and Biden won their primaries in Michigan, with Trump increasing his lead over Nikki Haley in the fight for the Republican nomination and Biden scoring an important victory for the Democrats.