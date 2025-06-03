Trump is withdrawing from the negotiation process amid escalating mutual strikes between Ukraine and Russia – ABC News

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 69506 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 94991 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 162631 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 87191 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 194152 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 123853 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 131496 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 125656 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 234830 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170055 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
4.5m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 74046 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 83605 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 144460 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 70927 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 66109 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 6688 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 53070 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 69507 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 162631 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 145109 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 4660 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 53080 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 71415 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 84050 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 74478 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Trump is withdrawing from the negotiation process amid escalating mutual strikes between Ukraine and Russia – ABC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6838 views

The Trump administration remains silent on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. This may indicate a shift in the US approach to mediating the war.

Trump is withdrawing from the negotiation process amid escalating mutual strikes between Ukraine and Russia – ABC News

The administration of US President Donald Trump remained noticeably silent amid the exchange of strikes between Ukraine and Russia and the second round of negotiations.

This may signal a subtle shift in the US approach to mediating the conflict, reports ABC News, writes UNN.

Details

The publication notes that President Donald Trump did not show an immediate public reaction to Ukraine's drone strikes deep inside Russia. This happened immediately before the Ukrainian and Russian delegations met face-to-face in Istanbul.

The negotiations largely followed the format established by the Trump administration, when representatives of both countries met in May for the first time since the early months of the war.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was present at the initial discussions, which the US quickly dismissed as frustrating because Russia decided to send only a working group of diplomats to represent its interests at the negotiating table.

But this time, Rubio and other senior Trump administration officials played an even smaller role in the negotiations and had even lower expectations.

NATO insists on a five-fold increase in ground-based air defense due to the threat of Russian aggression03.06.25, 16:17 • 1610 views

According to the State Department, Rubio had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, where he "reiterated President Trump's call for continued direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace." However, in the transcript of the conversation, the department noted that the conversation took place at Lavrov's request.

The second round of negotiations was short and ended without any significant breakthrough. 

Disappointed but not surprised

After the completion of the negotiations, American officials told ABC News that they were disappointed but not surprised by the substantial list of demands that Russia demanded to be fulfilled before it agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, stating. They reported that these demands contained a number of points that both Ukraine and the Trump administration considered impossible, calling it a clear attempt by Moscow to delay meaningful negotiations.

Even before the latest negotiations, President Trump's frustration with the lack of progress towards peace was growing. Officials familiar with his thinking say that while he previously criticised both Ukraine and Russia, in recent days he has become increasingly detached.

Trump had previously threatened to impose new sanctions on Moscow, but after the second round of negotiations ended on Monday, there was no sign that the administration had taken any action to fulfil its threat.

Sanctions against Russia 

A bipartisan group of senators led by South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham promises to push legislation this week that would impose a 500% tariff on any country that buys energy products from Moscow. Graham and Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal discussed this strategy with President Zelenskyy last weekend in Kyiv.

Yermak arrived in Washington with a delegation for negotiations: what is on the agenda03.06.25, 11:11 • 1794 views

But so far, Trump has not taken any action, and Russia continues to strike Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, Moscow deployed a record 472 one-way combat drones, as well as several ballistic and cruise missiles, against the country. Moscow is also optimistic about its position on the battlefield ahead of the warm summer months, seeing ample opportunities to claim additional Ukrainian territory and negotiating advantages before seriously seeking any settlement.

Public statements by Russian officials continue to demonstrate that Russia has broader territorial goals in Ukraine, beyond the four regions that Russia has illegally declared annexed

– according to a recent assessment of the Russian offensive campaign published by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW),

This analysis also notes that Moscow remains uninterested "in good-faith negotiations to reach a diplomatic settlement of the war."

On Monday, Zelenskyy told ABC's chief international correspondent Martha Raddatz that his country would continue to resist Russia as long as the war continued.

If they don't stop, we will continue. We expect very decisive steps from President Trump to support sanctions and force President Putin to stop this war

– he said.

But on Monday, at the White House, spokeswoman Carolina Levitt responded to the latest developments in the conflict by merely repeating Trump's calls for peace. "Look, the reaction is that this war needs to end.

The president wants this war to end at the negotiating table, and he has made that clear to both leaders, both publicly and privately," she said. 

Trump is open to meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy in Turkey - White House02.06.25, 22:01 • 3704 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Connecticut
Marco Rubio
Institute for the Study of War
South Carolina
United States Department of State
White House
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9