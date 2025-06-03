$41.620.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Yermak arrived in Washington with a delegation for negotiations: what is on the agenda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak arrived in Washington at the head of a delegation to discuss defense support, sanctions against Russia and the reconstruction of Ukraine. Meetings with representatives of both parties are also planned.

Yermak arrived in Washington with a delegation for negotiations: what is on the agenda

The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, announced that he had arrived in Washington, writes UNN.

As part of the Ukrainian delegation, headed by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, arrived in Washington. We also have a team from the Ministry of Defense and the Office

- wrote Yermak in Telegram.

What's on the agenda

"We will actively promote issues important to Ukraine. Our agenda is quite complex. We plan to talk about defense support and the situation on the battlefield, strengthening sanctions against Russia, including Senator Graham's bill. We will also discuss the agreement on the creation of the Reconstruction Investment Fund, which was signed earlier. And also - about the issue of Russia's return of deported Ukrainian children and support for this process. We will also discuss the propaganda of the Russians related to church issues," Yermak said.

According to him, there will be many meetings with representatives of both parties that support Ukraine, the team of US President Donald Trump.

"We will talk about the results of the meetings in Istanbul, as well as about how Russia is stalling for time with a ceasefire and negotiations for the sake of war. The truth is on our side," Yermak noted.

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Yulia Sviridenko
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Istanbul
Ukraine
