Trump is open to meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy in Turkey - White House

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
06:59 PM • 13913 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

02:39 PM • 33153 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 74072 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 85518 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 158446 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 162981 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 161370 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210408 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 214209 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123209 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.8m/s
73%
750mm
Popular news

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

June 2, 11:45 AM • 164475 views

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

June 2, 12:24 PM • 39180 views

Negotiations in Istanbul have concluded, a new prisoner exchange is being prepared - Zelenskyy

June 2, 01:20 PM • 15269 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

June 2, 01:22 PM • 57560 views

Former German Foreign Minister Baerbock heads the UN General Assembly

03:15 PM • 29558 views
Publications

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

06:59 PM • 13921 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 158454 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 332832 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 375235 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 388359 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Rustem Umerov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Sergiy Kyslytsya

Gitanas Nausėda

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

United States

Turkey

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 127779 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 134551 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 213292 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 153109 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 182360 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-160

Trump is open to meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy in Turkey - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1154 views

Donald Trump is open to negotiations with Putin and Zelenskyy, provided they both participate. Turkey is initiating a summit with the participation of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

Trump is open to meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy in Turkey - White House

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that US President Donald Trump is open to meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he wants both of these leaders and both sides to sit down at the negotiating table together.

This was reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

Answering a question about Erdogan's proposal, White House Press Secretary Levitt said that:

The President has said that he is open if it comes to that, but he wants both leaders and both sides to sit down together at the negotiating table

- said White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

Recall

After the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, Turkey plans to launch an initiative to organize a summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Turkish leader also did not rule out that the head of the White House, Donald Trump, may participate in the meeting.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Karoline Leavitt
The Guardian
White House
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9