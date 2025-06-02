Trump is open to meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy in Turkey - White House

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that US President Donald Trump is open to meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he wants both of these leaders and both sides to sit down at the negotiating table together.

This was reported by The Guardian, reports UNN.

Details

Answering a question about Erdogan's proposal, White House Press Secretary Levitt said that:

The President has said that he is open if it comes to that, but he wants both leaders and both sides to sit down together at the negotiating table - said White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt.

Recall

After the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, Turkey plans to launch an initiative to organize a summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The Turkish leader also did not rule out that the head of the White House, Donald Trump, may participate in the meeting.