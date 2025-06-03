$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 36092 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
08:15 AM • 63914 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 116666 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 64265 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 153888 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 113581 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 124458 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 124480 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 233925 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169827 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

NATO insists on a five-fold increase in ground-based air defense due to the threat of Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

The Alliance seeks to fill a key gap in response to the threat of Russian aggression. Defense ministers of member states will discuss this issue in Brussels.

NATO insists on a five-fold increase in ground-based air defense due to the threat of Russian aggression

NATO is asking European member states to expand their ground-based air defense capabilities fivefold, as the alliance seeks to fill a key gap in response to the threat of Russian aggression. This was reported to Bloomberg by sources familiar with the matter, reports UNN.

Details

The issue of the build-up will be discussed at a meeting of defense ministers of the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Brussels on Thursday, sources said on condition of anonymity, as the discussions are taking place behind closed doors.

The fivefold target will be collective for the European member states of the alliance, and individual levels will vary in the end, sources said. The timing of the air defense efforts was not clearly defined.

Duda called for increased NATO defense spending and stronger ties with the US02.06.25, 17:05 • 2492 views

Ministers this week are already set to approve one of the most ambitious commitments to increase arms stockpiles since the Cold War as part of European and Canadian efforts to rearm and reduce their reliance on US defense systems. The Brussels meeting will lay the groundwork for a leaders' summit on June 24-25 in The Hague.

The increase in armaments is part of a broader ambition to increase defense spending across the alliance. Under the leadership of US President Donald Trump, NATO members are uniting around the goal of spending 5% of their economic output — 3.5% on core defense and another 1.5% on defense-related spending in areas such as infrastructure, cyber defense and civil readiness.

The NATO Summit should send a message that the Alliance remains with Ukraine - Nauseda02.06.25, 16:48 • 1882 views

"We are not at war, but we are not at peace either," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a meeting in Vilnius on Monday. "We must continue to strengthen our deterrence and defense forces, and this means moving to full combat readiness."

According to a senior European military official, NATO members are in dire need of ground-based air defense systems that protect against threats, including increasingly sophisticated drones, missiles and fighters.

According to the official, the alliance has reduced its use of such systems over the past three decades as NATO's focus has shifted beyond the Cold War to focus on threats in the Middle East and North Africa.

Rutte: NATO allies need to invest in arms production for peace26.05.25, 20:17 • 3116 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the World
Mark Rutte
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Donald Trump
Vilnius
Brussels
United States
