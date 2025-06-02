The NATO Summit should send a message that the Alliance remains with Ukraine - Nauseda

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"
01:22 PM • 15800 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:07 PM • 24629 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

11:49 AM • 47336 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 113728 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 136481 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 193905 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 209694 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 120927 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277188 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192149 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.2m/s
43%
750mm
Popular news

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

June 2, 05:57 AM • 142283 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

June 2, 06:58 AM • 54649 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

June 2, 07:10 AM • 37635 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 64675 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

11:45 AM • 50568 views
Publications

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

11:49 AM • 47336 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 277188 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 322247 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 335484 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 340726 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 65579 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 112040 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 192149 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 133908 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 164595 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

The NATO Summit should send a message that the Alliance remains with Ukraine - Nauseda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

The NATO Summit should send a clear signal of support for Ukraine and renew commitments to collective defense. Lithuania will increase defense spending to 5% of GDP in 2026.

The NATO Summit should send a message that the Alliance remains with Ukraine - Nauseda

The NATO summit in The Hague should send a clear message that the Alliance remains with Ukraine. Also, among the expectations from the summit is the renewal of commitments to collective defense and readiness to defend allied territory. This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a press conference at the summit in Vilnius, reports UNN.

Today's meeting highlights the growing pressure on NATO's eastern and northeastern flanks and our collective efforts to address them. In the face of the Russian threat, we must unite our efforts in the High North, the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea. Today, during the first session, we discussed thorough preparations for the upcoming NATO summit. Our meeting in The Hague will present a good opportunity to continue building a stronger and better prepared Alliance along the lines defined in Madrid, Vilnius and Washington 

- said Nausėda.

The President of Lithuania spoke about expectations from the summit in The Hague.

At the summit in The Hague, we expect a message of transatlantic unity, a renewal of commitments to collective defense and a readiness to defend allied territory. We also believe that allies will be ready to significantly increase defense investments - Nausėda noted.

He stated that Lithuania will spend more than 5% of its GDP on defense in 2026.

As we move towards the goal of achieving at least 5% of GDP on defense and investment in the military-industrial complex, we expect the entire alliance to follow our example. Lithuania will spend 4% of its GDP on defense this year and more than 5% next year. Additional funds will be needed for the national heavy division, as well as for the infrastructure of the German brigade and for supporting the host nation to allied troops stationed in Lithuania 

- said Nausėda.

He emphasized that the summit in The Hague should also send a clear message that NATO remains with Ukraine.

We must show that NATO remains with Ukraine through continued support for its Armed Forces and support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations. In the coming months, a key goal will be to meaningfully increase military support to Ukraine, ensure deterrence on the ground and prepare the conditions for future peace negotiations. Ukraine's strength must be significantly strengthened and now it depends primarily on Europeans 

- said Nausėda.

NATO must show that Russia has no influence on the Alliance or its members - Zelenskyy02.06.25, 13:18 • 1840 views

Addition

Zelensky stated that if Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague in June, it will be a victory for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but not over Ukraine, but over the Alliance.

As the media reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte wants the annual Alliance summit, which will be held in June, to be short and take place in a friendly atmosphere. Rutte hopes that it will be possible to avoid division between its members against the background of the complex relationship between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Also, the media reported that the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague in June, will take place according to a shortened program - two days instead of three. This year's text of the final declaration may not contain any direct mention of Russia and possibly even of Ukraine, which makes the Hague meeting very different from recent summits, and it is still unknown whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be invited.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Gitanas Nausėda
Mark Rutte
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
Vilnius
Lithuania
Madrid
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9