Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - media

On the night of Wednesday, December 24, a car exploded in Moscow, the capital of Russia, killing two police officers. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on the same street where Russian army general Fanil Sarvarov was blown up a few days ago.

Moscow, on Monday, a general was blown up, and a few minutes ago, explosions were heard again, it's very, very scary - said one of the commentators.

"Dozens of special equipment arrived at the scene of the car explosion in Moscow," another report says.

Sources in Russia say that an unknown person threw an explosive device into the car window. According to eyewitnesses, two people were seen fleeing the scene.

Recall

On December 22, Russia reported about the undermining of a car with a major general from the Russian Ministry of Defense in a parking lot in Moscow.

Later, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the operational training department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, died of injuries after his car was blown up in Moscow.

