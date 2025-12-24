$42.150.10
December 23, 03:52 PM
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Exclusives
The Diplomat

Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

On the night of December 24, a car exploded in Moscow, killing two police officers. The incident occurred on the same street where Russian army general Fanil Sarvarov was previously blown up.

Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - media

On the night of Wednesday, December 24, a car exploded in Moscow, the capital of Russia, killing two police officers. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred on the same street where Russian army general Fanil Sarvarov was blown up a few days ago.

Moscow, on Monday, a general was blown up, and a few minutes ago, explosions were heard again, it's very, very scary

- said one of the commentators.

"Dozens of special equipment arrived at the scene of the car explosion in Moscow," another report says.

Sources in Russia say that an unknown person threw an explosive device into the car window. According to eyewitnesses, two people were seen fleeing the scene.

Recall

On December 22, Russia reported about the undermining of a car with a major general from the Russian Ministry of Defense in a parking lot in Moscow.

Later, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the operational training department of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, died of injuries after his car was blown up in Moscow.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

