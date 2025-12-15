Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operations

On the night of December 15, drones attacked the Russian capital. Explosions were heard in the city. The city authorities stated that Russian air defense allegedly shot down more than a dozen drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Ukrainian drones are attempting a massive attack on Moscow: 12 enemy drones have already been shot down on approach to the capital. - the message says.

According to Russian media, residents of the Istra district heard more than a dozen loud explosions.

It is noted that residents of Kashira and Kolomna near Moscow also reported explosions.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the shelling of the Russian capital in his Telegram channel.

Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell - he wrote.

In addition, due to the drone attack, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports temporarily suspended operations. These restrictions were later lifted.

Recall

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported a missile strike on the city on December 14, which damaged engineering facilities and shattered windows in buildings. Local residents report a strike on a thermal power plant, which led to a power outage.