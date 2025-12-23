Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had received a "detailed report" from the representatives of Ukraine's delegation at the peace talks, Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov, stating that following meetings with the American team in Miami, USA, "drafts of several documents have been prepared," including "on security guarantees, on reconstruction, and on a basic framework for ending this war," and that "a continuation of the dialogue with America" is expected, UNN reports.

A detailed report by Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov based on the results of meetings with the American team. We worked productively with representatives of President Trump, and now drafts of several documents have been prepared. In particular, there are documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, on reconstruction, and on a basic framework for ending this war. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media

According to the President, "the points are currently fixed in such a way that it corresponds to the task of a real end to the war and the need to prevent a third Russian invasion." "Each round of negotiations and meetings adds to the security of Ukrainian interests, and that is how constructively we will continue this work," the Head of State said.

He also expressed gratitude to "European partners for their support and coordination."

We are waiting for the continuation of the dialogue with America. And it is important that diplomacy always goes hand in hand with the necessary pressure on Russia and the necessary support for Ukraine. - Zelenskyy noted.

"Every Russian strike on Ukraine and intensive Russian assaults on the front prove that Ukraine's determination to end the war significantly exceeds Russia's, and this must be corrected by increasing world pressure on the aggressor. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine!" the President said.

