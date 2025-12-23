$42.150.10
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 1256 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
10:40 AM • 2522 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 9898 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
06:30 AM • 18232 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 34857 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 51093 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
December 22, 02:35 PM • 77103 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44286 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 37135 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"December 23, 02:14 AM • 28472 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhotoDecember 23, 02:50 AM • 27657 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC NewsDecember 23, 04:02 AM • 27884 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 28647 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - Ukrenergo06:07 AM • 13601 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 1242 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
December 22, 02:35 PM • 77100 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 57129 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 85623 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 107280 views
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 2278 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 5696 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 20147 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 22597 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 44969 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

President Zelenskyy received a detailed report from Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov following meetings with the American team in Miami. Draft documents have been prepared regarding security guarantees, reconstruction, and a basic framework for ending the war.

Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had received a "detailed report" from the representatives of Ukraine's delegation at the peace talks, Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov, stating that following meetings with the American team in Miami, USA, "drafts of several documents have been prepared," including "on security guarantees, on reconstruction, and on a basic framework for ending this war," and that "a continuation of the dialogue with America" is expected, UNN reports.

A detailed report by Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov based on the results of meetings with the American team. We worked productively with representatives of President Trump, and now drafts of several documents have been prepared. In particular, there are documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, on reconstruction, and on a basic framework for ending this war.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media

According to the President, "the points are currently fixed in such a way that it corresponds to the task of a real end to the war and the need to prevent a third Russian invasion." "Each round of negotiations and meetings adds to the security of Ukrainian interests, and that is how constructively we will continue this work," the Head of State said.

He also expressed gratitude to "European partners for their support and coordination."

We are waiting for the continuation of the dialogue with America. And it is important that diplomacy always goes hand in hand with the necessary pressure on Russia and the necessary support for Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy noted.

"Every Russian strike on Ukraine and intensive Russian assaults on the front prove that Ukraine's determination to end the war significantly exceeds Russia's, and this must be corrected by increasing world pressure on the aggressor. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine!" the President said.

"Strike virtually in the midst of negotiations": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 650 drones and 30 missiles, which affected 13 regions

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine