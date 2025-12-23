"Strike virtually in the midst of negotiations": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 650 drones and 30 missiles, which affected 13 regions

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
08:27 AM • 1868 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 11581 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 28570 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 44780 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 67529 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 41715 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 35351 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 29973 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 25806 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21781 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.3m/s
77%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 22032 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"December 23, 02:14 AM • 23098 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhotoDecember 23, 02:50 AM • 22337 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 22419 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 22939 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 67541 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 51760 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 80669 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 102376 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 137230 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Boris Pistorius
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Zhytomyr Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases: "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"08:10 AM • 1120 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 17962 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 20581 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 42913 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 40045 views
Actual
Technology
Forbes
Social network
Financial Times
The Guardian

"Strike virtually in the midst of negotiations": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 650 drones and 30 missiles, which affected 13 regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1286 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive attack, which included over 650 drones and 30 missiles aimed at energy and civilian infrastructure. Three people were killed, and at least 13 regions were hit.

"Strike virtually in the midst of negotiations": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 650 drones and 30 missiles, which affected 13 regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with more than 650 drones and over 30 missiles, aimed primarily at energy and civilian infrastructure. At least 13 regions were under attack, and three deaths have been reported, Zelenskyy said on social media, UNN writes.

Since night, a massive Russian attack on Ukraine has been ongoing, primarily targeting our energy sector, civilian infrastructure, and literally all life infrastructure. More than 650 drones have already been used, and a significant portion of them are "Shaheds." Over three dozen missiles

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President indicated that as of now, air raid alerts remain in effect in most of Ukraine, but all necessary services have been engaged to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties. A woman died in the Kyiv region from a Russian drone attack. A death has been reported in the Khmelnytskyi region. A four-year-old child died in the Zhytomyr region – a Russian drone hit a residential building. My condolences to the families and loved ones," the President reported.

"In total, at least 13 regions have already been under attack. A significant portion of the drones and missiles were shot down. Detailed information from the Air Force will be available later – once all reports are received. However, there were also hits. Repair crews and energy workers are already working to ensure normal life for people, our cities, and communities," Zelenskyy stated.

This Russian attack very clearly signals Russian priorities. An attack before Christmas, when people want to be simply with their loved ones, at home, in safety. An attack virtually in the midst of ongoing negotiations to end this war. Putin cannot come to terms with the need to stop killing. And this means that the world is not putting enough pressure on Russia. Now we need to react. We need to push Russia towards peace and guaranteed security. We must not forget that every day – both on weekdays and holidays – Ukraine defends people's lives. Air defense for Ukraine, funding for arms purchases, supplies of energy equipment – all these are processes that do not take weekends off

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

"We must be committed to protecting life to finally achieve peace. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine! Thank you to every leader, every politician who will not remain silent today and will condemn Russia for what it has done," the President concluded.

Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers23.12.25, 10:27 • 1876 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Real estate
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine