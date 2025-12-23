"Strike virtually in the midst of negotiations": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with over 650 drones and 30 missiles, which affected 13 regions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack with more than 650 drones and over 30 missiles, aimed primarily at energy and civilian infrastructure. At least 13 regions were under attack, and three deaths have been reported, Zelenskyy said on social media, UNN writes.

Since night, a massive Russian attack on Ukraine has been ongoing, primarily targeting our energy sector, civilian infrastructure, and literally all life infrastructure. More than 650 drones have already been used, and a significant portion of them are "Shaheds." Over three dozen missiles - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President indicated that as of now, air raid alerts remain in effect in most of Ukraine, but all necessary services have been engaged to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties. A woman died in the Kyiv region from a Russian drone attack. A death has been reported in the Khmelnytskyi region. A four-year-old child died in the Zhytomyr region – a Russian drone hit a residential building. My condolences to the families and loved ones," the President reported.

"In total, at least 13 regions have already been under attack. A significant portion of the drones and missiles were shot down. Detailed information from the Air Force will be available later – once all reports are received. However, there were also hits. Repair crews and energy workers are already working to ensure normal life for people, our cities, and communities," Zelenskyy stated.

This Russian attack very clearly signals Russian priorities. An attack before Christmas, when people want to be simply with their loved ones, at home, in safety. An attack virtually in the midst of ongoing negotiations to end this war. Putin cannot come to terms with the need to stop killing. And this means that the world is not putting enough pressure on Russia. Now we need to react. We need to push Russia towards peace and guaranteed security. We must not forget that every day – both on weekdays and holidays – Ukraine defends people's lives. Air defense for Ukraine, funding for arms purchases, supplies of energy equipment – all these are processes that do not take weekends off - Zelenskyy emphasized.

"We must be committed to protecting life to finally achieve peace. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine! Thank you to every leader, every politician who will not remain silent today and will condemn Russia for what it has done," the President concluded.

Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers