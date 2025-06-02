russia should not have the right to veto NATO decisions or influence the Alliance or its members. russian dictator vladimir putin has no right to decide the future of Europe.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the summit in Vilnius, reports UNN.

We need as many points of contact as possible – in particular, at the NATO summit this June. One of the key principles of European security is that russia should not have the right to veto NATO decisions or influence the Alliance or its members. This principle must remain in force. Euro-Atlantic security is a matter for Euro-Atlantic countries. putin decided to confront Europe, so he has no right to decide its future. And this should not change - Zelenskyy said.

The President stressed that it is important to confirm at the NATO summit in June that the Alliance remains strong and that Europe will not give up its own security.

And, of course, I would also like to discuss the details of our work within the "Coalition of the Willing", as well as security guarantees. We need to make this Coalition strong. But we will talk about this, I think, behind closed doors - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that if Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague in June, it will be a victory for russian dictator vladimir putin, but not over Ukraine, but over the Alliance.

According to media reports, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte wants the annual Alliance summit, which will be held in June, to be short and held in a friendly atmosphere. Rutte hopes to avoid division among its members amid the difficult relationship between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The media also reported that the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague in June, will be held under a shortened program - two days instead of three. This year's text of the final declaration may not contain any direct mention of russia and possibly even of Ukraine, which makes the Hague meeting very different from recent summits, and it is still unknown whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be invited.