NATO must show that Russia has no influence on the Alliance or its members - Zelenskyy

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 32103 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 86415 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 111860 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 174512 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 196803 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 115534 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250898 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182382 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 123676 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108559 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.2m/s
36%
751mm
Popular news

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 81083 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

June 2, 02:37 AM • 63771 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 118363 views

Special operation "Spiderweb": in NSDC CCD reported on the destruction of at least 13 Russian aircraft

07:10 AM • 13855 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 30620 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 250872 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 298758 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 312209 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 318167 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 414640 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 30773 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 102461 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 182376 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 125797 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 157051 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

NATO must show that Russia has no influence on the Alliance or its members - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

Putin has no veto power over NATO decisions. It is important to reaffirm that the Alliance is strong and Europe will not renounce its security.

NATO must show that Russia has no influence on the Alliance or its members - Zelenskyy

russia should not have the right to veto NATO decisions or influence the Alliance or its members. russian dictator vladimir putin has no right to decide the future of Europe.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his speech at the summit in Vilnius, reports UNN.

We need as many points of contact as possible – in particular, at the NATO summit this June. One of the key principles of European security is that russia should not have the right to veto NATO decisions or influence the Alliance or its members. This principle must remain in force. Euro-Atlantic security is a matter for Euro-Atlantic countries. putin decided to confront Europe, so he has no right to decide its future. And this should not change

- Zelenskyy said. 

The President stressed that it is important to confirm at the NATO summit in June that the Alliance remains strong and that Europe will not give up its own security.

And, of course, I would also like to discuss the details of our work within the "Coalition of the Willing", as well as security guarantees. We need to make this Coalition strong. But we will talk about this, I think, behind closed doors

 - Zelenskyy said. 

Addition

Zelenskyy stated that if Ukraine is not present at the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague in June, it will be a victory for russian dictator vladimir putin, but not over Ukraine, but over the Alliance.

 According to media reports, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte wants the annual Alliance summit, which will be held in June, to be short and held in a friendly atmosphere. Rutte hopes to avoid division among its members amid the difficult relationship between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

 The media also reported that the NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague in June, will be held under a shortened program - two days instead of three. This year's text of the final declaration may not contain any direct mention of russia and possibly even of Ukraine, which makes the Hague meeting very different from recent summits, and it is still unknown whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be invited. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
Vilnius
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9