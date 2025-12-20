$42.340.00
All tragic moments must not be forgotten: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not block the exhumation process in Volyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is not blocking and will not block the process of searches and exhumations in Volyn. He emphasized that all tragic moments must not be forgotten.

All tragic moments must not be forgotten: Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not block the exhumation process in Volyn

Ukraine does not and will not block the relevant process of searches and exhumations in Volyn. All tragic moments should not be forgotten. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Polish media, reports UNN.

Details

I believe that Ukraine does not and will not block the relevant process of searches and exhumations in Volyn. The fact that representatives of memory institutions meet - on our part, it was the leadership of the institute - I believe that all steps are being taken in this direction

- Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Poland and Ukraine should move towards each other on historical issues.

I believe that such synchronization is correct and we should respect each other. All tragic moments should not be forgotten. We must help each other, and we will help

- the President emphasized.

Recall

The Ukrainian side submitted proposals to Poland regarding the conduct of search and exhumation studies under martial law. This happened during the fifth meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish working group on historical memory.

During a meeting in Warsaw with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Polish President Karol Nawrocki presented his Ukrainian counterpart with a two-volume work by Polish historians titled "Documents of the Volyn Crime."

Pavlo Bashynskyi

