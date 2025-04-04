Over the past day, 101 combat clashes were recorded, the enemy carried out 56 airstrikes and conducted more than 5100 shellings. The highest activity was observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where 21 enemy attacks were repelled.
Ukraine and Poland have established the process of exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy on a mutual basis. Foreign
Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi confirmed that cooperation on this issue is progressing at a normal pace.
During a massive enemy strike on November 28, arrivals were recorded in the Volyn region. In Lutsk, explosions were heard and
emergency power outages were introduced.
In the village of Kamenukha, Volyn region, quarantine restrictions were introduced due to a confirmed case of rabies in a domestic
cat.
The national list of elements of the intangible cultural heritage of Ukraine includes the wedding ceremony "reading the crown"
from Volhynia and Rivne region, which involves reading parting words to a young family with wise life rules and wishes.
In the Cherkasy region, an explosive device was thrown into the courtyard of a serviceman's House, resulting in an explosion. His
family members were not injured.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 86 combat engagements, 4 missile attacks, 106 air strikes and 154
attacks from multiple launch rocket systems by russian troops over the past day.
Over the day, 84 combat engagements took place: russia launched 10 missile strikes, 93 air strikes and 141 attacks from multiple
launch rocket systems, according to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The russian federation launched more than 100 air and missile strikes against Ukraine.
Over 90 enemy attacks were repelled at the frontline over the last day, and Russian-terrorist forces caused civilian casualties as
a result of missile and air strikes.