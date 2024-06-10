In the village in Volhynia declared quarantine due to the detected case of rabies: What is known

In the village of Kamenukha, Volyn region, quarantine restrictions were established due to the detected case of rabies in a domestic cat. This UNN reports with Reference to the District Military Administration.

Details

Rabies in a cat was confirmed by the results of an expert examination of the Volyn regional state laboratory of the state service of Ukraine for food safety and consumer protection.

In this regard, at a meeting of the anti-epizootic Commission of the District Military Administration, a corresponding action plan was approved aimed at eliminating the focus of the disease.

The territory of the village of Kamenukha was identified as dysfunctional and quarantine restrictions were applied. At the same time, the competent services monitor the epizootic situation - stated in the statement of the District Military Administration.

According to experts, rabies in the wild partly affects foxes and Wolves, and from domestic animals – dogs and cats. Therefore, to protect your pets from this dangerous disease, you should be vaccinated. It is carried out in veterinary medicine institutions.

For Reference

Rabies is an infectious disease of animals and humans caused by a neurotropic virus. It is characterized by the development of encephalitis with rapid damage to the functions of the central nervous system and always ends with a fatal source of the causative agent of rabies are sick animals that secrete the virus with saliva. Infection of others occurs due to damage to the skin, mucous membranes, as a result of bites or scratches.

