With WHO support, Ukraine will switch to rabies diagnostics in animals using PCR tests

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 85995 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108308 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151107 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155069 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251221 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174354 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165582 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148359 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226376 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 36593 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 34431 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68588 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 36652 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62702 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226376 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212382 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238106 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224864 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 85995 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 62702 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 68588 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113105 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113985 views
With WHO support, Ukraine will switch to rabies diagnostics in animals using PCR tests

With WHO support, Ukraine will switch to rabies diagnostics in animals using PCR tests

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14088 views

By the end of the year, Ukraine, with the support of the WHO, will introduce PCR diagnostics of rabies in animals to ensure faster diagnosis and timely treatment of people who have come into contact with infected animals.

Ukraine, with the support of the WHO, is working to introduce a PCR method for faster diagnosis of rabies in animals. It is planned to introduce this diagnosis by the end of the year. This was announced by the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection Serhiy Tkachuk during a briefing on Tuesday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

According to the head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, it is very important to establish rabies in an animal, as this affects the availability and speed of response of the health care system to treat people who have been in contact with a sick animal. The usual methodology for diagnosis using mice takes over a month, but there are other, faster methods.

We are now working with the support of the World Health Organization and other international partners to switch to the diagnosis of rabies in animals using the PCR method in our laboratories. This will allow us to get results faster and establish the level of risk so that the health care system, whether it is a center or a family doctor, can apply the appropriate treatment procedure

- Tkachuk says.

He notes that this is very important, although it is a long process, but they are already working on it and have a plan to introduce rabies diagnostics using PCR tests in Ukrainian laboratories by the end of the year.

Recall

If you are bitten by a stray animal, you should immediately seek medical attention, as most rabies-related fatalities occur due to delayed medical attention or the belief that a healthy-looking animal is not a threat.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Health
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
ukraineUkraine

