Over the past day, russia launched 13 missile strikes, 104 air attacks, and 169 salvo attacks

Over the last day, 82 combat engagements took place. russia launched 13 missile and 104 air strikes. Additionally, the positions of our troops and settlements were fired upon 169 times with multiple launch rocket systems. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the last day, 82 combat engagements took place. Occupants launched 13 missile and 104 air strikes, fired 169 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

At night, the russians attacked Ukraine once again, using unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. The information is being clarified.

Air strikes hit 26 settlements in different regions of Ukraine. It is noted that the artillery shelling also covered more than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The situation remains stable in the area of responsibility of the "North" JFO in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions: the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive actions and builds up minefields along the border in Belgorod region.

Kupiansk direction (JFO "Khortytsia"): the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

Liman direction: Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske (Donetsk region) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region).

Bakhmut direction: Defense forces repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka sector (Tavria JFO): 14 attacks were repelled near Lastochkine (Donetsk region).

Maryinka direction: Defense forces are holding back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region).

Novopavlivka sector: 2 attacks were repelled south of Prechystivka and west of Staromayorske (Donetsk region).

Zaporizhzhia sector: the enemy tried to attack positions west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region) 13 times without success.

Kherson direction (Odesa JFO): holding positions and repulsing attacks by the occupation forces continues. The enemy launched 2 unsuccessful attacks.

Add

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel and 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

russians lost 1,080 servicemen in 24 hours