Over the past day, russia launched 13 missile strikes, 104 air attacks, and 169 salvo attacks

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 97873 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110412 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153100 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156868 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252855 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174696 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165858 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227213 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113088 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 31681 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 28318 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35193 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 28589 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 25479 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252854 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227213 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213137 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238816 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225501 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 97873 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69624 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76119 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113406 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114278 views
Over the past day, russia launched 13 missile strikes, 104 air attacks, and 169 salvo attacks

Over the past day, russia launched 13 missile strikes, 104 air attacks, and 169 salvo attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36203 views

The russian federation launched more than 100 air and missile strikes against Ukraine.

Over the last day, 82 combat engagements took place. russia launched 13 missile and 104 air strikes. Additionally, the positions of our troops and settlements were fired upon 169 times with multiple launch rocket systems. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Over the last day, 82 combat engagements took place. Occupants launched 13 missile and 104 air strikes, fired 169 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

At night, the russians attacked Ukraine once again, using unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. The information is being clarified.

Air strikes hit 26 settlements in different regions of Ukraine. It is noted that the artillery shelling also covered more than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The situation remains stable in the area of responsibility of the "North" JFO in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions: the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas, conducts subversive actions and builds up minefields along the border in Belgorod region.

Kupiansk direction (JFO "Khortytsia"): the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

Liman direction: Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks in the areas of Terny, Yampolivka, Torske (Donetsk region) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region).

Bakhmut direction: Defense forces repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka sector (Tavria JFO): 14 attacks were repelled near Lastochkine (Donetsk region).

Maryinka direction: Defense forces are holding back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk region).

Novopavlivka sector: 2 attacks were repelled south of Prechystivka and west of Staromayorske (Donetsk region).

Zaporizhzhia sector: the enemy tried to attack positions west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia region) 13 times without success.

Kherson direction (Odesa JFO): holding positions and repulsing attacks by the occupation forces continues. The enemy launched 2 unsuccessful attacks.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel and 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

russians lost 1,080 servicemen in 24 hours18.02.24, 07:47 • 34175 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Contact us about advertising