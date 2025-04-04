In the afternoon, the Russian invaders continued to terrorize Kharkiv region with airstrikes from their territory. In particular, from the Murom area (Russia), the Russian aggressor struck a white well with four Kabs, dropped three Kabs on Liptsy and one Kabs on Veseloe.
Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky spoke with the military in the areas of active military operations in the Kharkiv and Kupyansky directions on the Eastern Front, where fierce fighting continues.
According to the updated information of the General Staff, Ukrainian troops are courageously holding back the onslaught of Russian invaders, intense fighting is reported in the Pokrovsky direction, in the Kharkiv region and other areas.
As of this morning, the most tense situation remained in the Pokrovsky direction.
Over the past day, 104 combat engagements took place along the contact line, during which the enemy launched 16 missile and 31 air strikes, and fired 79 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple launch rocket systems.
Over the past day, 76 combat engagements took place in various parts of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 7 missile attacks, 104 air strikes and 108 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.
Over the past day, 73 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy launched 5 missile and 95 air strikes, and fired 136 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple rocket launchers.
Ukrainian troops repelled 74 enemy attacks along the entire frontline, including 18 in the Novopavlivka and 14 in the Avdiivka sectors, while Russian proxies launched 7 missile attacks, 67 air strikes and fired 79 times from multiple launch rocket systems.
Russians continue to advance in the Bakhmut sector, particularly in the area of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.
The russian federation launched more than 100 air and missile strikes against Ukraine.
The situation in the Bakhmut sector is complicated: russians are constantly storming the Chasiv Yar area near Bakhmut, using mechanized units to attack.
Ukrainian troops repelled 58 enemy attacks in several sectors over the last day, Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kherson remain the hottest spots in the combat zone.
The Mariinka sector remains the hottest spot in the frontline, where Ukrainian troops repelled 14 enemy attacks over the last day, destroying 12 armored vehicles during one assault near Kostiantynivka.