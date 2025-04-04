Klishchiyivka

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12439 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 21797 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60754 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207145 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119023 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386044 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306708 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213095 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243882 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254940 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

General Staff on the situation at the front: 12 more clashes continue in the Pokrovsky direction

In the afternoon, the Russian invaders continued to terrorize Kharkiv region with airstrikes from their territory. In particular, from the Murom area (Russia), the Russian aggressor struck a white well with four Kabs, dropped three Kabs on Liptsy and one Kabs on Veseloe.

War • June 7, 05:59 PM • 21951 views

Tough fighting continues in the area of Kupyansk and Volchansk: Sirsky visited military positions in the directions of the Eastern Front

Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky spoke with the military in the areas of active military operations in the Kharkiv and Kupyansky directions on the Eastern Front, where fierce fighting continues.

War • June 5, 12:39 PM • 24938 views

The number of battles has more than doubled: the greatest enemy activity is recorded in the Pokrovsky direction

According to the updated information of the General Staff, Ukrainian troops are courageously holding back the onslaught of Russian invaders, intense fighting is reported in the Pokrovsky direction, in the Kharkiv region and other areas.

War • June 5, 12:29 PM • 20636 views

General Staff: the most tense situation in the Pokrovsky direction

As of this morning, the most tense situation remained in the Pokrovsky direction.

War • May 29, 10:55 AM • 22492 views

104 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the past day, 104 combat engagements took place along the contact line, during which the enemy launched 16 missile and 31 air strikes, and fired 79 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple launch rocket systems.

War • April 16, 04:27 AM • 25876 views

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 76 combat engagements took place in the frontline

Over the past day, 76 combat engagements took place in various parts of the frontline, during which the enemy launched 7 missile attacks, 104 air strikes and 108 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

War • April 8, 04:40 AM • 117666 views

Ukrainian General Staff: 73 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day

Over the past day, 73 combat engagements took place on the frontline, during which the enemy launched 5 missile and 95 air strikes, and fired 136 times at Ukrainian positions and localities from multiple rocket launchers.

War • March 10, 06:15 AM • 37954 views

General Staff: 74 combat engagements on the Ukrainian frontline over the day, Ukrainian troops hold defense in key areas

Ukrainian troops repelled 74 enemy attacks along the entire frontline, including 18 in the Novopavlivka and 14 in the Avdiivka sectors, while Russian proxies launched 7 missile attacks, 67 air strikes and fired 79 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

War • March 8, 06:02 PM • 39609 views

Russians continue to actively advance in the Bakhmut sector

Russians continue to advance in the Bakhmut sector, particularly in the area of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.

War • March 7, 08:11 AM • 26998 views

Over the past day, russia launched 13 missile strikes, 104 air attacks, and 169 salvo attacks

The russian federation launched more than 100 air and missile strikes against Ukraine.

War • February 18, 06:19 AM • 36294 views

russia is constantly storming Chasiv Yar, involving mechanized forces: press officer

The situation in the Bakhmut sector is complicated: russians are constantly storming the Chasiv Yar area near Bakhmut, using mechanized units to attack.

War • February 16, 12:55 PM • 20967 views

Ukrainian troops repelled 58 attacks, most of them in the Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kherson sectors

Ukrainian troops repelled 58 enemy attacks in several sectors over the last day, Avdiivka, Maryinka and Kherson remain the hottest spots in the combat zone.

War • February 1, 07:54 PM • 27687 views

Ukrainian troops destroy 12 units of enemy armor during an assault near Kostiantynivka - General Staff

The Mariinka sector remains the hottest spot in the frontline, where Ukrainian troops repelled 14 enemy attacks over the last day, destroying 12 armored vehicles during one assault near Kostiantynivka.

War • January 30, 09:27 PM • 72704 views