Since the beginning of the current day, the number of clashes along the entire front line has increased to 65. according to the General Staff, in the Pokrovsky direction out of 26 battles, 12 clashes are still ongoing, UNN informs.

"In the afternoon, the Russian invaders continued to terrorize Kharkiv region with airstrikes from their territory. In particular, from the Murom area (Russia), the Russian aggressor struck a white well with four hubs, threw three Kabs on his face and one Kabs on Veseloe. Ternovo was subjected to two air strikes by sixteen bunks," the General Staff report says as of 19.30.

In the Kupyansk direction, the defense forces repelled seven enemy attacks. One skirmish is still ongoing. As of now, according to preliminary data, the losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to 84 people killed and wounded, two tanks and two armored combat vehicles were destroyed.

In the Limansky direction all eight enemy assaults were unsuccessful. Ukrainian soldiers are in control of the situation.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy tried to attack the Defense Forces twice near Belogorovka. Also without success.

In the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried seven times to push our units out of their positions near Kalinovka, Klishcheyevka, Andreevka and Ivanovsky. All attempts were unsuccessful.

In the Pokrovsky direction out of 26 battles, 12 clashes still continue. Russian invaders are attacking near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol and Yasnobrodovka.

In the Kurakhovsky direction the number of attacks increased to nine. Our defenders repelled eight assault actions of the Russian invaders. Another clash continues. In the area of Vodiane, the enemy launched an air strike with a Su-25 ten bunks.

In the Orekhovsky direction, the aggressor also uses aviation. Two Ka-52s struck Kamensk with thirty bunks. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled three enemy assault actions near the robot. The battle continues near Malaya Tokmachka.

Finally, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff summed up.

