Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

General Staff on the situation at the front: 12 more clashes continue in the Pokrovsky direction

General Staff on the situation at the front: 12 more clashes continue in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

In the afternoon, the Russian invaders continued to terrorize Kharkiv region with airstrikes from their territory. In particular, from the Murom area (Russia), the Russian aggressor struck a white well with four Kabs, dropped three Kabs on Liptsy and one Kabs on Veseloe.

Since the beginning of the current day, the number of clashes along the entire front line has increased to 65. according to the General Staff, in the Pokrovsky direction out of 26 battles, 12 clashes are still ongoing, UNN informs.  

"In the afternoon, the Russian invaders continued to terrorize Kharkiv region with airstrikes from their territory. In particular, from the Murom area (Russia), the Russian aggressor struck a white well with four hubs, threw three Kabs on his face and one Kabs on Veseloe. Ternovo was subjected to two air strikes by sixteen bunks," the General Staff report says as of 19.30.

In the Kupyansk direction, the defense forces repelled seven enemy attacks. One skirmish is still ongoing. As of now, according to preliminary data, the losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to 84 people killed and wounded, two tanks and two armored combat vehicles were destroyed.

In the Limansky direction all eight enemy assaults were unsuccessful. Ukrainian soldiers are in control of the situation.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy tried to attack the Defense Forces twice near Belogorovka. Also without success.

In the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried seven times to push our units out of their positions near Kalinovka, Klishcheyevka, Andreevka and Ivanovsky. All attempts were unsuccessful.

In the Pokrovsky direction out of 26 battles, 12 clashes still continue. Russian invaders are attacking near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Yevgenyevka, Sokol and Yasnobrodovka.

In the Kurakhovsky direction the number of attacks increased to nine. Our defenders repelled eight assault actions of the Russian invaders. Another clash continues. In the area of Vodiane, the enemy launched an air strike with a Su-25 ten bunks.

In the Orekhovsky direction, the aggressor also uses aviation. Two Ka-52s struck Kamensk with thirty bunks. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled three enemy assault actions near the robot. The battle continues near Malaya Tokmachka. 

Finally, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff summed up.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

