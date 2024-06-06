General staff: there were 111 military clashes at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction

Over the past day, 111 military clashes occurred at the front, of which 32 occurred in the Pokrovsky direction. This was stated on the air of the telethon on Thursday by the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Kovalev, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, a total of 111 military clashes took place. Over the past day, Russian terrorists launched one missile and 44 air strikes. In particular, 47 guided aerial bombs were used. They carried out more than 3 thousand attacks, in particular, 131 with the use of MLRS Kovalev said.

As of this morning, the situation in different directions is as follows::

In The Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers continue their offensive operations. In total, 5 military clashes took place over the past day. Fighting took place in the areas of the settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk.

In Kupyansky direction, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkovka, Chernyshchina, Stepnaya, Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka.

In the Limansky direction , Ukrainian soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of Nevsky and Serebryansky Forestry.

In the Seversky direction, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamenskoye, Vyatka and Razdolovka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 13 attempts by the Russian invaders to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Kalinovka, Novy, Ivanovo, Klishcheyevka, Andreevka, Verkhnekamenka and Alibastrov.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted two unsuccessful attacks towards Bila Hora.

In the Pokrovsky direction Ukrainian soldiers repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Novoselovka, Ptichy, Yevgenyevka, Uman, Nevelsky, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from the occupied borders.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold off the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Konstantinovka and Praskoveyevka, where the Russian invaders tried to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops 10 times.

In the Vremyiv direction, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the direction of the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye.

On Orekhovsky direction there were 8 military clashes in the area of Maly Shcherbakov, Malaya Tokmachka and its work.

In the Dnieper direction, the Russian occupiers are trying to oust Ukrainian units from bridgeheads on the Left Bank of the Dnieper. Over the past day, the Russian invaders carried out 4 attacks.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, rf lost 1,300 troops, resulting in its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022 amounted to 515,000 people.