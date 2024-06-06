General staff: there were 111 military clashes at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71254 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139196 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144288 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238281 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171546 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163519 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147826 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219257 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205841 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 68228 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109841 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 51167 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105581 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 49002 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238281 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219257 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205841 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231919 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219116 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6438 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14695 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105581 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109841 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158341 views
Actual
General staff: there were 111 military clashes at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction

General staff: there were 111 military clashes at the front, most of them in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18585 views

Over the past day, 111 military clashes occurred at the front, 32 of them in the Pokrovsky direction, where Ukrainian servicemen repelled numerous attacks by Russian invaders.

Over the past day, 111 military clashes occurred at the front, of which 32 occurred in the Pokrovsky direction. This was stated on the air of the telethon on Thursday by the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Kovalev, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, a total of 111 military clashes took place. Over the past day, Russian terrorists launched one missile and 44 air strikes. In particular, 47 guided aerial bombs were used. They carried out more than 3 thousand attacks, in particular, 131 with the use of MLRS

Kovalev said.

As of this morning, the situation in different directions is as follows::

In The Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers continue their offensive operations. In total, 5 military clashes took place over the past day. Fighting took place in the areas of the settlements of Liptsy and Volchansk.

In Kupyansky direction, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkovka, Chernyshchina, Stepnaya, Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka.

In the Limansky direction , Ukrainian soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of Nevsky and Serebryansky Forestry.

In the Seversky direction, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Verkhnekamenskoye, Vyatka and Razdolovka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 13 attempts by the Russian invaders to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Kalinovka, Novy, Ivanovo, Klishcheyevka, Andreevka, Verkhnekamenka and Alibastrov.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted two unsuccessful attacks towards Bila Hora.

In the Pokrovsky direction Ukrainian soldiers repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Novoselovka, Ptichy, Yevgenyevka, Uman, Nevelsky, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from the occupied borders.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold off the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Konstantinovka and Praskoveyevka, where the Russian invaders tried to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops 10 times.

In the Vremyiv direction, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the direction of the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye.

On Orekhovsky direction there were 8 military clashes in the area of Maly Shcherbakov, Malaya Tokmachka and its work.

In the Dnieper direction, the Russian occupiers are trying to oust Ukrainian units from bridgeheads on the Left Bank of the Dnieper. Over the past day, the Russian invaders carried out 4 attacks.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, rf lost 1,300 troops, resulting in its total combat losses since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022 amounted to 515,000 people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising