Pope Francis

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14499 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25898 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63231 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211392 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121250 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390008 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309371 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213506 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244093 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255029 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
1.9m/s
55%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21609 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129661 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13502 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12635 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 129883 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211400 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390011 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253404 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309377 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2132 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12763 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 43849 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71762 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56896 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Pope Francis

Venezuela to get its first female saint after Pope Francis approves

Pope Francis recognized the miracle of Blessed Maria Carmen Rendiles, paving the way for her canonization. She miraculously healed a woman from hydrocephalus, which became the basis for the recognition of the miracle.

News of the World • April 1, 09:59 AM • 10898 views

King Charles III returns to duty after hospitalization

King Charles III will return to public events this week. He was hospitalized due to a side effect of cancer treatment, but he feels well enough to continue working.

News of the World • March 31, 04:06 PM • 15979 views

Pope Francis recovering from pneumonia: participation in Easter services in question

Pope Francis has returned to the Vatican after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia. It is unknown whether he will be able to lead Easter services or make a visit to Turkey in May.

News of the World • March 27, 03:55 AM • 16515 views

Blue light in the morning improves sleep and activity in elderly people - research

A study showed that a morning dose of blue light improves sleep quality and increases activity in elderly people. Evening sessions may disrupt sleep.

Society • March 26, 05:52 AM • 20306 views

Pope Francis was so close to death that doctors were considering stopping treatment - Reuters

Pope Francis was hospitalized with bronchitis that developed into bilateral pneumonia. Doctors considered stopping treatment due to his critical condition.

News of the World • March 25, 03:59 PM • 24143 views

The Pope addressed the public from the balcony for the first time after 37 days of hospitalization

After a month of treatment for pneumonia, Pope Francis addressed the faithful from the hospital balcony. He thanked them for their support, but looks weak and needs oxygen therapy.

News of the World • March 23, 01:19 PM • 68893 views

Pope Francis will be discharged from the hospital on Sunday - doctor

Pope Francis, hospitalized with a respiratory infection, will be discharged on Sunday. After discharge, he will need a two-month rest in the Vatican.

News of the World • March 22, 05:40 PM • 17720 views

Pope Francis will address believers from the hospital tomorrow

Pope Francis, who is in the hospital, plans to address the faithful from his hospital room and give a blessing. The text of the Pope's reflections will be distributed in writing.

News of the World • March 22, 03:23 PM • 16850 views

Pope Francis needs to learn to speak again after oxygen therapy

After prolonged use of oxygen therapy, Pope Francis needs to learn to speak again. Cardinal Fernandez has denied rumors of the pontiff's resignation, noting an improvement in his condition.

News of the World • March 22, 01:21 PM • 17358 views

Pope Francis's condition is improving: Vatican reports slight positive changes

Pope Francis continues treatment at Gemelli Hospital. There are slight improvements in breathing and motor skills, he is undergoing pharmacological therapy and physiotherapy.

News of the World • March 21, 07:19 PM • 15113 views

Pope Francis is recovering: The Pontiff no longer needs lung ventilation

Pope Francis' condition is improving and he no longer needs artificial ventilation. The Pontiff is in hospital due to a respiratory infection.

Health • March 19, 10:41 PM • 17900 views

Pope Francis, in a letter from the hospital, pointed to the absurdity of war and called for "the disarmament of words, minds and the Earth"

In the letter, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of truthful words that unite rather than divide. He called for diplomacy and peace, especially against the backdrop of the absurdity of war.

War • March 18, 01:17 PM • 12845 views

Mobilization Worker's Day, Saint Patrick's Day: what else is celebrated on March 17

On March 17, Ukraine celebrates Mobilization Worker's Day, and Ireland celebrates Saint Patrick's Day. Also on this day, the memory of St. Alexis, the Man of God, is honored.

Society • March 17, 04:30 AM • 148754 views

First photo of Pope Francis after hospitalization: Pontiff celebrates Mass

The Vatican has published the first photo of Pope Francis after his hospitalization. In the photo, the pontiff celebrates Mass in the hospital chapel, his health is stable and improving.

News of the World • March 16, 06:30 PM • 39371 views

Pope Francis approved a three-year reform plan in the Catholic Church

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis has approved a three-year reform process, including issues of women's ministry and LGBTQ. This confirms his intentions to remain Pope, despite health problems.

News of the World • March 15, 06:40 PM • 53841 views

Steps towards peace and the release of prisoners: Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the Ecumenical Patriarch

The President of Ukraine held talks with spiritual leaders, discussing ways to achieve peace and release prisoners.

Society • March 14, 04:18 PM • 25628 views

Zelenskyy spoke with the Vatican Secretary of State: they discussed the return of Ukrainian children and prisoners

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, discussing the return of Ukrainian children and the release of prisoners. He also thanked them for their support and prayers for Ukrainians.

War • March 14, 02:26 PM • 13392 views

The clinical picture "remains complex": media learned about the current condition of Pope Francis

On March 9, doctors did not provide any official statements, while sources in the Vatican confirmed the stability of the Pontiff's condition. His condition has slightly improved, however, the clinical picture "remains complex."

Society • March 9, 08:11 PM • 21135 views

The Pope has responded well to therapy: doctors refrain from making predictions

The 88-year-old pontiff is responding positively to treatment for bilateral pneumonia, his condition is stable. Francis has been in the Gemelli hospital in Rome for the fourth week due to respiratory issues.

News of the World • March 8, 07:48 PM • 24313 views

Pope Francis continues to fight pneumonia, alternating between lung ventilation and oxygen therapy

Pope Francis has been in a Roman hospital for the third week due to double pneumonia. The pontiff is undergoing therapy alternating between nighttime lung ventilation and daytime oxygen therapy, and his condition remains stable.

News of the World • March 7, 03:41 PM • 19005 views

Pope Francis addressed the faithful from the hospital in a rare audio message

The Pope recorded a 30-second audio message thanking the faithful who are praying for his health in St. Peter's Square. This is the first address from the pontiff after his hospitalization on February 14.

News of the World • March 7, 07:17 AM • 17787 views

The condition of Pope Francis is stable: what is happening in the hospital

Pope Francis is in the hospital due to acute respiratory failure and is undergoing treatment using non-invasive ventilation. The pontiff remains conscious, but his condition is assessed as serious.

News of the World • March 4, 10:08 PM • 15852 views

Pope Francis had a peaceful night after respiratory failure - Vatican

Pope Francis spent a quiet night in the hospital after two episodes of acute respiratory failure. The pontiff's condition remains serious, and the prognosis is cautious due to possible critical moments.

News of the World • March 4, 10:31 AM • 16115 views

The Pope has been connected to a ventilator again.

On Monday, Pope Francis experienced a new episode of respiratory crisis, which led to him being connected to non-invasive ventilation. Two bronchoscopies were performed to remove mucus from the lungs, and his condition remains under observation.

News of the World • March 3, 06:48 PM • 21067 views

Pope Francis spends night resting after respiratory problems - Vatican

Pope Francis had an episode of bronchospasm, which led to complications and the need for ventilation. After urgent medical intervention, the night at Gemelli Hospital went smoothly.

News of the World • March 1, 10:17 AM • 32437 views

Pope Francis' condition deteriorates rapidly in hospital: what is known

The Pope suffered an attack of bronchospasm, which led to vomiting and shortness of breath. The pontiff underwent bronchial aspiration and started oxygen therapy, and his condition is currently stable.

Society • March 1, 04:13 AM • 45063 views

Pope Francis is no longer in critical condition - AFP

The condition of 88-year-old Pope Francis, hospitalized with pneumonia, is improving after two weeks in the hospital. The pontiff continues to work in a special apartment, performing breathing exercises between rests.

News of the World • February 28, 01:43 PM • 20506 views

Pope denies rumors of his critical condition and resignation

Pope Francis is undergoing treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where his condition is gradually improving. The pontiff has denied information about his near-death experience and possible resignation, but his upcoming calendar of events has been changed.

News of the World • February 27, 03:36 PM • 47693 views

Pope's condition: new information from the Vatican

Pope Francis spent a restful night in the hospital and is resting. His condition remains critical but stable, and he underwent a routine computed tomography scan.

News of the World • February 26, 09:00 AM • 26598 views

Pope is still in critical condition - Vatican

Pope Francis has been in the hospital for 12 days due to double pneumonia, his condition is critical but stable. The pontiff underwent a CT scan, and his prognosis remains restrained.

News of the World • February 25, 08:24 PM • 26329 views