Pope Francis recognized the miracle of Blessed Maria Carmen Rendiles, paving the way for her canonization. She miraculously healed a woman from hydrocephalus, which became the basis for the recognition of the miracle.
King Charles III will return to public events this week. He was hospitalized due to a side effect of cancer treatment, but he feels well enough to continue working.
Pope Francis has returned to the Vatican after five weeks of treatment for pneumonia. It is unknown whether he will be able to lead Easter services or make a visit to Turkey in May.
A study showed that a morning dose of blue light improves sleep quality and increases activity in elderly people. Evening sessions may disrupt sleep.
Pope Francis was hospitalized with bronchitis that developed into bilateral pneumonia. Doctors considered stopping treatment due to his critical condition.
After a month of treatment for pneumonia, Pope Francis addressed the faithful from the hospital balcony. He thanked them for their support, but looks weak and needs oxygen therapy.
Pope Francis, hospitalized with a respiratory infection, will be discharged on Sunday. After discharge, he will need a two-month rest in the Vatican.
Pope Francis, who is in the hospital, plans to address the faithful from his hospital room and give a blessing. The text of the Pope's reflections will be distributed in writing.
After prolonged use of oxygen therapy, Pope Francis needs to learn to speak again. Cardinal Fernandez has denied rumors of the pontiff's resignation, noting an improvement in his condition.
Pope Francis continues treatment at Gemelli Hospital. There are slight improvements in breathing and motor skills, he is undergoing pharmacological therapy and physiotherapy.
Pope Francis' condition is improving and he no longer needs artificial ventilation. The Pontiff is in hospital due to a respiratory infection.
In the letter, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of truthful words that unite rather than divide. He called for diplomacy and peace, especially against the backdrop of the absurdity of war.
On March 17, Ukraine celebrates Mobilization Worker's Day, and Ireland celebrates Saint Patrick's Day. Also on this day, the memory of St. Alexis, the Man of God, is honored.
The Vatican has published the first photo of Pope Francis after his hospitalization. In the photo, the pontiff celebrates Mass in the hospital chapel, his health is stable and improving.
The Vatican announced that Pope Francis has approved a three-year reform process, including issues of women's ministry and LGBTQ. This confirms his intentions to remain Pope, despite health problems.
The President of Ukraine held talks with spiritual leaders, discussing ways to achieve peace and release prisoners.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, discussing the return of Ukrainian children and the release of prisoners. He also thanked them for their support and prayers for Ukrainians.
On March 9, doctors did not provide any official statements, while sources in the Vatican confirmed the stability of the Pontiff's condition. His condition has slightly improved, however, the clinical picture "remains complex."
The 88-year-old pontiff is responding positively to treatment for bilateral pneumonia, his condition is stable. Francis has been in the Gemelli hospital in Rome for the fourth week due to respiratory issues.
Pope Francis has been in a Roman hospital for the third week due to double pneumonia. The pontiff is undergoing therapy alternating between nighttime lung ventilation and daytime oxygen therapy, and his condition remains stable.
The Pope recorded a 30-second audio message thanking the faithful who are praying for his health in St. Peter's Square. This is the first address from the pontiff after his hospitalization on February 14.
Pope Francis is in the hospital due to acute respiratory failure and is undergoing treatment using non-invasive ventilation. The pontiff remains conscious, but his condition is assessed as serious.
Pope Francis spent a quiet night in the hospital after two episodes of acute respiratory failure. The pontiff's condition remains serious, and the prognosis is cautious due to possible critical moments.
On Monday, Pope Francis experienced a new episode of respiratory crisis, which led to him being connected to non-invasive ventilation. Two bronchoscopies were performed to remove mucus from the lungs, and his condition remains under observation.
Pope Francis had an episode of bronchospasm, which led to complications and the need for ventilation. After urgent medical intervention, the night at Gemelli Hospital went smoothly.
The Pope suffered an attack of bronchospasm, which led to vomiting and shortness of breath. The pontiff underwent bronchial aspiration and started oxygen therapy, and his condition is currently stable.
The condition of 88-year-old Pope Francis, hospitalized with pneumonia, is improving after two weeks in the hospital. The pontiff continues to work in a special apartment, performing breathing exercises between rests.
Pope Francis is undergoing treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where his condition is gradually improving. The pontiff has denied information about his near-death experience and possible resignation, but his upcoming calendar of events has been changed.
Pope Francis spent a restful night in the hospital and is resting. His condition remains critical but stable, and he underwent a routine computed tomography scan.
Pope Francis has been in the hospital for 12 days due to double pneumonia, his condition is critical but stable. The pontiff underwent a CT scan, and his prognosis remains restrained.