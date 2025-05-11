Where does the Catholic Church get its money: donations, real estate and financial investments

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
05:32 AM • 6270 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 29488 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 62069 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 57387 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 85038 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 55264 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 69549 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 73534 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63984 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66199 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.2m/s
63%
750mm
Popular news

Putin proposed a date and place for direct talks with Ukraine and made other statements: video speech

May 10, 11:06 PM • 5726 views

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

May 11, 12:20 AM • 20771 views

The first alert after Putin's "ceasefire" was announced in Kyiv

03:01 AM • 10332 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

03:44 AM • 35597 views

A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

04:34 AM • 10708 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 33947 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 143319 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 155039 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 137545 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 198421 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 16857 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 85038 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 47762 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 54550 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 62995 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Where does the Catholic Church get its money: donations, real estate and financial investments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

The Catholic Church owns billions of dollars in assets, including tens of thousands of properties worldwide, earning income from donations, real estate and investments. Total profit in 2023 amounted to more than $52 million.

Where does the Catholic Church get its money: donations, real estate and financial investments

According to the latest financial report for 2023, published last year, the Catholic Church received more than $52 million in profit. Its assets increased by almost $8 million more.

Despite its status as a religious institution, the Church owns billions in assets, including tens of thousands of properties worldwide.

This is reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

According to the BBC, there is an expression that says that the value of the Catholic Church's heritage is one of the secrets of faith, a secret that this organization has kept for centuries. And it is because of this mystery that the number of guesses about the size of the Holy See's fortune only increases every year.

In particular, it is reported that from the very beginning of his pontificate, Pope Francis, who died on April 21, worked to make the Vatican's accounts more transparent, taking measures that changed and optimized the Vatican's apparatus and had consequences for the Church in general.

One of them was the publication in 2021 of a public financial report of the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See (APSA) for the previous year, and this practice has continued ever since.

These figures were released for the first time since the creation of Apsa, the company responsible for managing real estate and investments.

According to the latest report for 2023, published last year, the Church's total profit was more than $52 million, and assets increased by almost $8 million.

The net value of assets is not disclosed, but the last known figure is almost $1 billion. This value refers to all assets managed by the Vatican Bank, with the exception of real estate, land and other assets.

A new Pope has been elected at the Vatican: white smoke over the Sistine Chapel 08.05.25, 19:12 • 69866 views

It is reported that the church also receives income from the management of more than 5,000 properties, 20% of which are leased, generating an operating income of $84 million and a net profit of almost $40 million per year.

Importantly, all these values ​​relate only to the economy of the Vatican. Against the background of the fact that the Church's finances are decentralized, and each diocese in the world manages its own budget, this means that in practice the total amount is even greater and may not be calculable.

It is almost impossible to estimate the legacy of the entire Catholic Church

 - says Fernando Altemeyer Jr., professor of the Department of Social Sciences at the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo (PUC-SP).

In any case, experts estimate its fortune at billions of dollars. The Church, for example, is considered one of the largest landowners in the world.

According to estimates by the Paris Institute for the Study of Religions and Secularism (IREL), it owns between 71 and 81 million hectares. These include churches, schools, hospitals, monasteries, as well as rural and urban real estate.

Origin of the fortunes of the Catholic Church

According to reports, the church began to accumulate property and wealth from the 4th century, with the rise to power of Emperor Constantine (272-337 AD), who made Catholicism the official religion of the Roman Empire.

Until then, historians note, Christians lived modestly and held services in their homes, which were mostly modest, or in catacombs. This was considered natural for followers of a religion based on the teachings of a Judean who belonged to the lower social castes and preached moderation, sobriety, and actions aimed at the benefit of the less fortunate.

Through persecution, the Church was transformed into a privileged state with many assets. The simplicity of its followers, which initially distinguished them, gave way to status and symbols of wealth comparable to those of dignitaries of the empire.

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?06.05.25, 12:43 • 137337 views

While figures such as Pope Benedict IX (102-1055), who sold the papal throne, and Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, head of the Secretariat of State during the last pontificate, who was fired after spending nearly $200 million earmarked for charity to buy an apartment in London, are examples to the contrary.

Incredible wealth

Constantine and many other rulers of the Roman Empire donated palaces, estates, lands to the horizon, even thermal baths, as well as incredible amounts of gold and silver to the Church. Since then, a mechanism has been established for donations in exchange for anything, even the establishment of a Church in a certain territory.

Until the 18th century, there was the Papal Region - the territories of the Apennine Peninsula, which functioned as political and religious entities under the command of the Pope, and the Catholic hierarchy turned into a civil authority, becoming a recognized ally of the richest families in Europe.

At the moment, it can be said with certainty that the Catholic Church created its legacy through donations from believers and people interested in its political and social influence. The Vatican receives financial support from all dioceses in the world, especially from the dioceses of America and Germany, the two richest.

Another source of income is tourism.

The city houses the bodies of the city-state, dicasteries and services of the Holy See, including:

Apostolic Palace,

15 museums, art galleries,

Vatican Apostolic Library,

Vatican Radio, bank,

Astronomical Observatory,

As well as Domus Vaticanae, St. Peter's Basilica, buildings adjacent to the basilica, the Osservatore Romano newspaper, Vatican Media - Vatican Television Center, Libreria Editrice and the Apostolic Archives.

Property also outside the walls

In particular, the Vatican owns 12 buildings or extraterritorial spaces, including the main basilicas of St. John Lateran, St. Paul Outside the Walls, St. Mary Major and the parish of St. Anne, as well as the offices of the dicasteries and Villa Castel Gandolfo, known as the summer residence of the Popes.

Loved playing tag and "Monopoly": the brother of the newly elected Pope spoke about the childhood of Leo XIV09.05.25, 14:16 • 3806 views

There is also the "Peter's Pence", which consists of voluntary donations from believers around the world. These donations are used for social projects and to support the activities of the Vatican, tourism and museums, which attract millions of people to certain landmarks every year.

The Vatican is also home to one of the world's largest collections of art and culture. However, these assets are considered intangible and are not subject to sale or commercial use.

Most of this heritage belongs to the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. In 1929, he contributed 1.75 billion Italian lire to the treasury of the Holy See as part of the Reconciliation Agreement as compensation for the assets of the Catholic Church confiscated during the unification of Italy.

Approximately a quarter of this amount was used by Pope Pius II to form the new state of the Vatican, build the buildings of the Holy See and build housing for workers near the Vatican.

The remaining part of the received funds was placed in a number of investments using the principle of diversification as a strategy to avoid risks.

As a result, Apsa has real estate in Great Britain, France and Switzerland, as well as in Italy, the country of its main investments, especially in Rome, where 92% of real estate consists of buildings, offices, shops and restaurants.

The richest dioceses

According to media reports, the most prominent representative of this list of millionaires is Germany. 

Prosperity reigns there thanks to the "Kirchensteuer" - a church tax levied directly on members of state-recognized religious communities, such as the Catholic Church.

The municipal tax corresponds to a percentage of a citizen's taxable income, which varies from 8% to 9% depending on the state.

Despite criticism: Vance welcomed the election of Pope Leo XIV, an American by origin09.05.25, 15:13 • 4640 views

Thus, in 2023, the Church collected approximately $7.4 billion from this tax, which is approximately 5% less than in the previous year, when $7.77 billion was collected.   

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldReal Estate Finance
Rome
Pope Francis
Switzerland
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Vatican City
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,867.00
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,521.64