Loved playing tag and "Monopoly": the brother of the newly elected Pope spoke about the childhood of Leo XIV

John Prevost, the brother of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, said that as a child, the pontiff loved to play tag, as well as the board games "Monopoly" and "Risk." John also expressed the opinion that his brother does not belong to the right or left bias in the environment of Catholic cardinals, UNN writes with reference to ABC News.

When white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel, announcing the election of a new pope, John Prevost in Illinois turned on the television, called his niece, and they watched with reverence as his brother's name was announced.

She started screaming because it was her uncle, and I was in a moment of disbelief that it was impossible because it was too far from what we expected, - Prevost said in an interview with the Associated Press on Thursday from his home in New Lenox, Illinois.



He further said that he feels a strong sense of pride that his brother, Cardinal Robert Prevost, has become the 267th pontiff to head the Catholic Church, making the Chicago-born missionary the first U.S. Pope.

It's a great honor; it's a real once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon. But I think it's a great responsibility, and I think it will lead to bigger and better things, but I think people will be watching him very closely to see what he does, he said.

John Prevost described his brother as a person who cared a lot about the poor and those who have no voice. He said he expects him to become a "second Pope Francis."

He won't be very left or very right. Something like the middle, he added.

At one point during the interview, John Prevost realized he had missed several calls from his brother, so he called the new Pope back. Leo XIV's family Pope Leo XIV told his brother that he was not interested in the interview, and after a brief congratulatory conversation, they hung up. The new Pope grew up the youngest of three sons.

John Prevost, who was only a year older than him, said he remembers Robert Prevost doing very well in school as a child and enjoying playing tag, the economic game "Monopoly" and the strategic board game "Risk."

He said that he knew from a young age that his brother would become a priest. Although he did not expect him to become Pope, he recalled a neighbor predicting just that when Robert Prevost was only in first grade.

She felt it when he was 6 years old. How she did it, who knows. It took so long, but here he is, the first American Pope, he said.

John also said that when Robert Prevost finished eighth grade, he went to seminary.

There was a whole period when we didn't really grow up together. We only communicated during the holidays, he said.

For a long time, the brothers spoke on the phone every day, John Prevost said. Leo XIV called him when he was still a cardinal, and they discussed everything from politics to religion, and even played the game Wordle. John Prevost said he wasn't sure how much time his brother would have to talk as the new Pope and how they would manage to stay in touch in the future.

The new Pope Leo XIV, has roots in New Orleans and the Dominican Republic. Genealogical studies have revealed connections to Creole families.

