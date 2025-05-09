Loved playing tag and "Monopoly": the brother of the newly elected Pope spoke about the childhood of Leo XIV

$41.510.07
46.890.19
ukenru
Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.
11:14 AM • 998 views

Zelenskyy called on the European Union to pave the way for the establishment of a special tribunal for Putin.

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 5258 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 5866 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 33780 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 36643 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 33066 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 44327 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 68607 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 98905 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 150096 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.2m/s
48%
749mm
Popular news

The US may reduce tariffs after successful negotiations with China: details

May 9, 02:29 AM • 32625 views

Ukraine will be hit by heavy rains with thunderstorms: weather forecast for today

May 9, 02:49 AM • 23528 views

Magnetic Alphabet Day and Europe Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on May 9

May 9, 03:30 AM • 31187 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 15837 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

08:04 AM • 25844 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 5206 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 4976 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

07:57 AM • 33762 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 120262 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 140504 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

07:58 AM • 9272 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

07:13 AM • 16116 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 138317 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 151454 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 86752 views
Actual

Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Loved playing tag and "Monopoly": the brother of the newly elected Pope spoke about the childhood of Leo XIV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The brother of the newly elected Pope said that Leo XIV loved active games and board games as a child. He also added that the pontiff will be moderate, like Pope Francis.

Loved playing tag and "Monopoly": the brother of the newly elected Pope spoke about the childhood of Leo XIV

John Prevost, the brother of the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, said that as a child, the pontiff loved to play tag, as well as the board games "Monopoly" and "Risk." John also expressed the opinion that his brother does not belong to the right or left bias in the environment of Catholic cardinals, UNN writes with reference to ABC News

Details

When white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel, announcing the election of a new pope, John Prevost in Illinois turned on the television, called his niece, and they watched with reverence as his brother's name was announced.

She started screaming because it was her uncle, and I was in a moment of disbelief that it was impossible because it was too far from what we expected,

- Prevost said in an interview with the Associated Press on Thursday from his home in New Lenox, Illinois.

He further said that he feels a strong sense of pride that his brother, Cardinal Robert Prevost, has become the 267th pontiff to head the Catholic Church, making the Chicago-born missionary the first U.S. Pope.

It's a great honor; it's a real once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon. But I think it's a great responsibility, and I think it will lead to bigger and better things, but I think people will be watching him very closely to see what he does,

he said.

John Prevost described his brother as a person who cared a lot about the poor and those who have no voice. He said he expects him to become a "second Pope Francis." 

Leo XIV will be the Pope of peace for war-torn Ukraine - Head of the UGCC09.05.25, 10:22 • 2258 views

He won't be very left or very right. Something like the middle,

he added.

At one point during the interview, John Prevost realized he had missed several calls from his brother, so he called the new Pope back. Leo XIV's family Pope Leo XIV told his brother that he was not interested in the interview, and after a brief congratulatory conversation, they hung up. The new Pope grew up the youngest of three sons.

John Prevost, who was only a year older than him, said he remembers Robert Prevost doing very well in school as a child and enjoying playing tag, the economic game "Monopoly" and the strategic board game "Risk."

He said that he knew from a young age that his brother would become a priest. Although he did not expect him to become Pope, he recalled a neighbor predicting just that when Robert Prevost was only in first grade.

She felt it when he was 6 years old. How she did it, who knows. It took so long, but here he is, the first American Pope,

he said.

John also said that when Robert Prevost finished eighth grade, he went to seminary.

There was a whole period when we didn't really grow up together. We only communicated during the holidays,

he said.

For a long time, the brothers spoke on the phone every day, John Prevost said. Leo XIV called him when he was still a cardinal, and they discussed everything from politics to religion, and even played the game Wordle. John Prevost said he wasn't sure how much time his brother would have to talk as the new Pope and how they would manage to stay in touch in the future. 

Addendum

The new Pope Leo XIV, has roots in New Orleans and the Dominican Republic. Genealogical studies have revealed connections to Creole families. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Associated Press
Pope Francis
United States
Ukraine
Chicago
Brent
$64.02
Bitcoin
$103,360.10
S&P 500
$5,700.44
Tesla
$287.90
Газ TTF
$34.80
Золото
$3,327.79
Ethereum
$2,347.26