A new procedure for training reserve officers has come into force in Ukraine

As of January 1, 2026, an updated procedure for conducting military training for citizens under the reserve officer training program came into force in Ukraine. The corresponding changes are provided for by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1612 of December 5, 2025. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The new rules define the conditions for training on both a voluntary and mandatory basis for certain categories of students. The purpose of the program is to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations with a qualified reserve to fulfill their duties to protect the territorial integrity of the state.

Terms and categories of training

Citizens who have or are pursuing a higher education degree not lower than a bachelor's degree can undergo training on a voluntary basis. The main selection criteria are suitability for health reasons, passing professional psychological selection, and successfully passing entrance examinations.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense launches new stage of defense procurement reform from 2026 - Shmyhal

For students studying medical and pharmaceutical specialties, reserve officer training is mandatory. The specific list of specialties subject to this requirement is established by the Ministry of Health. Refusal of such students to study under the reserve officer training program is grounds for expulsion from the higher education institution.

Organization of the educational process

Officer training is carried out provided that the student's civilian specialty corresponds to the military accounting specialty for which the training is conducted. The educational process is organized on the basis of higher military educational institutions, as well as in military training units of civilian universities - institutes, faculties, departments of military training, and departments of disaster medicine.

The program allows citizens not only to obtain an officer rank in the reserve but also to prepare for service under contract or by conscription of officers. The document also provides for the acquisition of practical skills necessary to fulfill the constitutional duty to protect Ukraine.

Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral