A new procedure for training reserve officers has come into force in Ukraine

01:04 PM • 13846 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 15710 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 16105 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 15757 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 94679 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 106845 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 40371 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 38727 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 34108 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27629 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Popular news
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 19089 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 18703 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with EinsteinJanuary 1, 08:01 AM • 69065 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 1, 08:05 AM • 16633 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoJanuary 1, 08:12 AM • 13869 views
A new procedure for training reserve officers has come into force in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

As of January 1, an updated procedure for military training of reserve officers, stipulated by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1612, is in force in Ukraine. The program allows citizens to obtain an officer rank and prepare for contract or conscription service.

A new procedure for training reserve officers has come into force in Ukraine

As of January 1, 2026, an updated procedure for conducting military training for citizens under the reserve officer training program came into force in Ukraine. The corresponding changes are provided for by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1612 of December 5, 2025. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The new rules define the conditions for training on both a voluntary and mandatory basis for certain categories of students. The purpose of the program is to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations with a qualified reserve to fulfill their duties to protect the territorial integrity of the state.

Terms and categories of training

Citizens who have or are pursuing a higher education degree not lower than a bachelor's degree can undergo training on a voluntary basis. The main selection criteria are suitability for health reasons, passing professional psychological selection, and successfully passing entrance examinations.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defense launches new stage of defense procurement reform from 2026 - Shmyhal01.01.26, 12:25 • 2448 views

For students studying medical and pharmaceutical specialties, reserve officer training is mandatory. The specific list of specialties subject to this requirement is established by the Ministry of Health. Refusal of such students to study under the reserve officer training program is grounds for expulsion from the higher education institution.

Organization of the educational process

Officer training is carried out provided that the student's civilian specialty corresponds to the military accounting specialty for which the training is conducted. The educational process is organized on the basis of higher military educational institutions, as well as in military training units of civilian universities - institutes, faculties, departments of military training, and departments of disaster medicine.

The program allows citizens not only to obtain an officer rank in the reserve but also to prepare for service under contract or by conscription of officers. The document also provides for the acquisition of practical skills necessary to fulfill the constitutional duty to protect Ukraine.

Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral01.01.26, 13:39 • 13875 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal