$43.260.09
51.170.01
ukenru
10:05 AM • 1812 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
09:44 AM • 4548 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 6854 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 10938 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 20917 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 36510 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 36856 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 37253 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 32874 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 27200 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.7m/s
69%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNSFebruary 18, 01:24 AM • 16567 views
Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJFebruary 18, 02:01 AM • 10223 views
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - AxiosFebruary 18, 02:39 AM • 12069 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva05:31 AM • 12413 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhoto06:29 AM • 15296 views
Publications
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 44402 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 59157 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 66261 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 87052 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 89697 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Mélovin
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Belarus
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 15075 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 27759 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 23217 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 33187 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 30771 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Fox News

Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1822 views

Negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva have concluded. The work of the political and military groups lasted approximately two hours.

Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva

The Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Geneva. This was reported to journalists by Diana Davityan, spokeswoman for National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, UNN writes.

Details

Work has been completed within both the political and military groups, the spokeswoman said.

Today's round lasted approximately two hours, she added.

Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media18.02.26, 11:58 • 846 views

Addition

The third round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia was organized in Geneva on February 17-18 after two rounds in Abu Dhabi.

The first day of trilateral negotiations concluded in Geneva the day before. Discussions focused on practical issues and the mechanics of possible solutions.

Today, February 18, the political and military groups were to continue their work. And the work was to focus on clarifying the parameters and mechanics of the decisions discussed the day before.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ukrainian negotiators before the second day of talks in Geneva. He noted that Russia is trying to drag out the negotiations and set the task of making them productive.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Geneva
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
United States
Ukraine