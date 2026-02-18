Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
Kyiv • UNN
Negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva have concluded. The work of the political and military groups lasted approximately two hours.
The Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Geneva. This was reported to journalists by Diana Davityan, spokeswoman for National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, who heads the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, UNN writes.
Details
Work has been completed within both the political and military groups, the spokeswoman said.
Today's round lasted approximately two hours, she added.
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media18.02.26, 11:58 • 846 views
Addition
The third round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia was organized in Geneva on February 17-18 after two rounds in Abu Dhabi.
The first day of trilateral negotiations concluded in Geneva the day before. Discussions focused on practical issues and the mechanics of possible solutions.
Today, February 18, the political and military groups were to continue their work. And the work was to focus on clarifying the parameters and mechanics of the decisions discussed the day before.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ukrainian negotiators before the second day of talks in Geneva. He noted that Russia is trying to drag out the negotiations and set the task of making them productive.