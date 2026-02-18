$43.260.09
Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1558 views

The talks in Geneva involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia lasted about two hours. The head of the Russian delegation called them "difficult but businesslike," and a new meeting will take place "in the near future."

Ukraine, US, and Russia talks in Geneva concluded - Russian media

Negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Geneva have concluded, Russian media report, according to UNN.

Details

The negotiations in Geneva lasted "about two hours, they were difficult but businesslike," said the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky.

"The next meeting will take place in the near future," Medinsky said.

The parties communicated for six hours the day before.

Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations18.02.26, 11:44 • 5810 views

Addition

The third round of trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia was organized in Geneva on February 17-18, following two rounds in Abu Dhabi.

The day before, the first day of trilateral negotiations concluded in Geneva. Discussions focused on practical issues and the mechanics of possible solutions.

Today, February 18, the political and military groups were to continue their work. And the work was to proceed on clarifying the parameters and mechanics of the solutions discussed the day before.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Geneva
United States
Ukraine