Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ukrainian negotiators before the second day of talks in Geneva. He noted that Russia is trying to prolong the negotiations and set the task of making them productive.

Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before the start of the second day of peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Geneva, held a meeting with Ukrainian negotiators and stated that based on the results of the previous day's meetings, "we can state that Russia is trying to drag out the negotiations," and that he gave the Ukrainian delegation the task "to do everything to ensure that the negotiations are still productive," UNN reports.

Before the start of today's work of the delegations in Geneva, I held a meeting with the Ukrainian team

- Zelenskyy reported.

The President noted that "yesterday there were different formats of meetings: both bilateral – between Ukraine and America, and multilateral formats."

"In particular, there were negotiations between Ukrainian, American, and Russian representatives in two directions, namely – regarding military and military-political issues," the Head of State indicated.

Also, the Ukrainian delegation, together with the American team, according to him, met with European representatives – Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. "We consider Europe's participation in the process critically necessary for the further successful implementation of entirely possible agreements: Ukraine has no doubt that partners are able to ensure the constructiveness of the negotiation process, and therefore, a worthy result," the President reported.

Yesterday, the meetings were indeed difficult, and we can state that Russia is trying to drag out the negotiations, which could have already reached the final stage. I thank the American side for its attention to detail and patience in conversations with the current representatives of Russia

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added:

I set a clear task for the Ukrainian delegation – to do everything to ensure that the negotiations are still productive and increase the chances for peaceful solutions

"Among other things, the humanitarian direction should be discussed today, namely – steps for the exchange of prisoners of war and the release of civilians," Zelenskyy reported.

He expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian representatives "for teamwork and the implementation of the directives given to the delegation."

"Ukraine needs guaranteed security and reliable, lasting peace. This is what we are working for. Glory to Ukraine!" the President emphasized.

Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Geneva
Switzerland
France
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine