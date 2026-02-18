$43.260.09
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1942 views

The second day of trilateral talks has begun in Geneva. Consultations are taking place in groups by direction within the political and military blocs to clarify the parameters of decisions.

Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov

The second day of peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia has begun in Geneva, with work underway to clarify the parameters and mechanics of the decisions discussed the day before, said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov on Telegram, writes UNN.

The second day of trilateral talks has begun in Geneva. Consultations are taking place in groups by direction within the political and military blocs. We are working to clarify the parameters and mechanics of the decisions discussed yesterday. We are committed to substantive work

- Umerov wrote.

According to him, the results will be announced additionally.

Addition

Trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia were scheduled in Geneva on February 17-18.

The day before, the first day of trilateral talks concluded in Geneva. After the joint part, work continued in groups by direction. Discussions focused on practical issues and the mechanics of possible solutions. Today, February 18, the political and military groups were to continue their work.

Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow17.02.26, 20:24 • 18333 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Geneva