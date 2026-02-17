Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow

The first day of trilateral talks in Geneva has concluded. Tomorrow morning, the political and military groups will continue their work. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, who added that the results of the first day of negotiations would be reported to the President, as reported by UNN.

After the joint session, work continued in groups according to their respective areas. Discussions focused on practical issues and the mechanics of possible solutions. Both the political and military blocks have completed their work for today. - Umerov reported.

He thanked the American partners "for constructive cooperation and readiness to work at a steady pace."

A report on the results of the first day of negotiations in Geneva will be presented to the President of Ukraine today. Tomorrow morning, the political and military groups will continue their work. - summarized the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

As reported by UNN, trilateral talks concluded in Geneva, and the Ukrainian delegation left the negotiation venue.

The negotiations lasted 6 hours.

Russian media report that there will be no statements from the head of the delegation on the results of the first day of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva.

Citing a "Western source," TASS reports that major topics and significant compromises were discussed at the Geneva talks.