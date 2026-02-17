$43.170.07
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 8918 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 16041 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 18417 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 19510 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 20889 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 25443 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 34812 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 46006 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 54324 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 26734 views
Defense Forces hit Russian Ka-27 helicopter in Crimea - General StaffFebruary 17, 11:03 AM • 13539 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 13561 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 17081 views
Halushchenko faces up to 12 years in prison with property confiscation - SAP prosecutor12:50 PM • 10968 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 26775 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 42704 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 51800 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 72464 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 76463 views
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Musician
Bloggers
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Great Britain
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideo05:21 PM • 1228 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 17111 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 13591 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 26245 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 23893 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow

The first day of trilateral talks in Geneva has concluded. The political and military groups will continue their work tomorrow morning.

Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow

The first day of trilateral talks in Geneva has concluded. Tomorrow morning, the political and military groups will continue their work. This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, who added that the results of the first day of negotiations would be reported to the President, as reported by UNN.

After the joint session, work continued in groups according to their respective areas. Discussions focused on practical issues and the mechanics of possible solutions. Both the political and military blocks have completed their work for today.

- Umerov reported.

He thanked the American partners "for constructive cooperation and readiness to work at a steady pace."

A report on the results of the first day of negotiations in Geneva will be presented to the President of Ukraine today. Tomorrow morning, the political and military groups will continue their work.

- summarized the head of the Ukrainian delegation.

As reported by UNN, trilateral talks concluded in Geneva, and the Ukrainian delegation left the negotiation venue.

The negotiations lasted 6 hours.

Russian media report that there will be no statements from the head of the delegation on the results of the first day of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Geneva.

Citing a "Western source," TASS reports that major topics and significant compromises were discussed at the Geneva talks.

Antonina Tumanova

