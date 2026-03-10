The number of injured in Dnipro has increased, first footage of the attack's aftermath has emerged

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
07:48 PM • 11302 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
07:03 PM • 25395 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 22072 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 29173 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 35088 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 22599 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 49993 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 31577 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 47693 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65752 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"March 9, 03:02 PM • 35575 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 15302 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 14147 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 13413 views
Trump cancels sanctions against countries buying Russian oil10:56 PM • 14744 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 36456 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 45703 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 49994 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 50823 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 116910 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Hungary
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 10873 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 13651 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 14384 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 15546 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 24263 views
Actual
Film
Technology
Social network
Gold
Shahed-136

The number of injured in Dnipro has increased, first footage of the attack's aftermath has emerged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1852 views

Seven people, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured in the attack on Dnipro. At least eight high-rise buildings were damaged.

The number of injured in Dnipro has increased, first footage of the attack's aftermath has emerged

The number of injured as a result of the enemy attack on Dnipro has increased to seven. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, informs  UNN.

Details

According to him, three women, three men, and a 12-year-old boy needed medical help.

Two women were hospitalized

- Hanzha clarified.

He also published footage of the Dnipro high-rise building damaged by the enemy attack. The building's windows and balconies were shattered.

In turn, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said that at least eight high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Several hundred windows were shattered in the buildings.

A tent has been set up on site to receive appeals from victims. Utility workers will start working in the coming hours

- Filatov assured.

Recall

Russians attacked Dnipro late on Monday evening, February 9.  As a result of the strike on the city, a fire broke out. The blast wave damaged a high-rise building and bank premises.

Russia may focus its main attack on Dnipro in 2026 - Filatov03.03.26, 13:51 • 3974 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipro (city)