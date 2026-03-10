The number of injured in Dnipro has increased, first footage of the attack's aftermath has emerged

The number of injured as a result of the enemy attack on Dnipro has increased to seven. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, three women, three men, and a 12-year-old boy needed medical help.

Two women were hospitalized - Hanzha clarified.

He also published footage of the Dnipro high-rise building damaged by the enemy attack. The building's windows and balconies were shattered.

In turn, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said that at least eight high-rise buildings were damaged as a result of the Russian attack. Several hundred windows were shattered in the buildings.

A tent has been set up on site to receive appeals from victims. Utility workers will start working in the coming hours - Filatov assured.

Recall

Russians attacked Dnipro late on Monday evening, February 9. As a result of the strike on the city, a fire broke out. The blast wave damaged a high-rise building and bank premises.

