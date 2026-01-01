Ukraine's Ministry of Defense launches new stage of defense procurement reform from 2026 - Shmyhal

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Starting January 1, 2026, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is launching a new stage of defense procurement reform. All procurements for the Defense Forces - weapons, clothing, ammunition, food, fuel and lubricants - will be carried out by a single Defense Procurement Agency, UNN reports with reference to the head of the department, Denys Shmyhal.

Details

According to the Minister of Defense, this means a single point of responsibility for the procurement sphere and the implementation of a comprehensive supply strategy. The Ministry of Defense, as before, retains the functions of policy formation and control.

The Supervisory Board of the Defense Procurement Agency will continue its work. During January, members will be appointed to vacant positions on a competitive basis. The reform of defense procurement has been ongoing since 2023 and has already proven its effectiveness. A departure from paper bureaucracy has been made and a modern digital infrastructure has been built in the defense procurement system. - the minister's statement reads.

Shmyhal also added: a key achievement is the DOT-Chain system. It allowed to digitize about 70% of document flow in the supply of weapons and logistical goods. Among other important results: early planning of needs and contracting, establishing direct interaction with the military and organizing systematic work with the market.

In 2026, the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defense will maintain a strategic course for digitalization, scaling DOT-Chain and strengthening the role of the military in decision-making through fast and targeted feedback tools. - the Minister of Defense stated.

Recall

