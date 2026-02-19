$43.260.09
General Staff: Russian troops lost 830 soldiers and 406 UAVs on February 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

On February 18, Russian troops lost 830 soldiers and 406 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.02.26 amount to 1,256,910 personnel.

On February 18, Russian troops lost 830 soldiers and 406 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.02.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,256,910 (+830) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,682 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 24,054 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 37,384 (+21)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,649 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,302 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • operational-tactical UAVs ‒ 138,330 (+406)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4,314 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 29 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 79,036 (+117)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4,072 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy in killed and seriously wounded amounted to over 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment.

                              Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy04.02.26, 23:10 • 22254 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine