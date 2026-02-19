On February 18, Russian troops lost 830 soldiers and 406 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.02.26 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,256,910 (+830) killed

tanks ‒ 11,682 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 24,054 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 37,384 (+21)

MLRS ‒ 1,649 (+1)

air defense systems ‒ 1,302 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 435 (0)

helicopters ‒ 347 (0)

operational-tactical UAVs ‒ 138,330 (+406)

cruise missiles ‒ 4,314 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 29 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 79,036 (+117)

special equipment ‒ 4,072 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy in killed and seriously wounded amounted to over 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment.

