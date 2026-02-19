$43.260.09
Russia has begun ideological indoctrination of "white-collar workers" - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

The Russian authorities have organized the program "Foundations of Russian Statehood" for over 1,500 employees of 47 large companies, including state corporations. The program's goal is to form "correct values" and intensify propaganda among the middle class.

Russia has begun ideological indoctrination of "white-collar workers" - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Russian authorities organized a so-called educational program "Fundamentals of Russian Statehood" for more than 1,500 employees of 47 large companies in the country, including state-owned "Gazprom", "Transneft", "Russian Railways" and others. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the organizers of the program do not hide that its goal is propagandistic: to form so-called correct values among representatives of the "corporate sector".

High-ranking officials of the Russian Federation personally took part in the "training" program, including Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, known for his public threats of nuclear war and hateful posts against Ukraine and the West on social networks.

- the CCD states.

They emphasize that after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Putin regime is implementing more and more totalitarian practices in Russia, limiting citizens' access to independent sources of information and striving to cover the entire population with propaganda.

"Compulsory propaganda measures for employees of state corporations are an attempt to take control of middle-class representatives - the least vulnerable to the influence of television propaganda," the CCD summarizes.

Recall

The Kremlin is preparing the institutional formalization of the policy of "traditional values", considering the creation of a permanent interdepartmental group for the systematic promotion of this narrative in the Russian information space.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Gazprom
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine