Kremlin propaganda systematically distorts reality regarding peace talks - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian propaganda systematically distorts the reality regarding peace negotiations. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that official Russian representatives state their readiness for peace an average of four times a month, but each time this does not lead to progress in negotiations.

Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire back in March, but the Russian side, hiding behind various excuses, continues hostilities. For 10 months, Russia has not taken a single real step towards peace, only putting forward obviously unacceptable ultimatums, thereby effectively disrupting negotiations. - the report says.

The CCD points out that in reality, the Kremlin uses negotiations to stall for time, not to seek peace, while spreading speculation that it is Ukraine and the West that do not want peace. In addition, with such actions, Moscow is trying to discredit the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump.

Recall

The CCD predicts that in the first half of November, Kremlin propaganda will focus on discrediting EU and US sanctions, as well as on new nuclear threats. The promotion of narratives about the alleged ineffectiveness of sanctions and Russia's military superiority is expected.

Trump continues to humiliate Putin, pointing out Russia's weaknesses - head of CPD