Kremlin propaganda systematically distorts reality regarding peace talks - Center for Countering Disinformation

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
08:10 PM • 6138 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 38970 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 29422 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 34381 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 59568 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 35601 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 26513 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 21866 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 17056 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 55042 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.2m/s
83%
744mm
Popular news
"Macron dreams of himself as Napoleon or Charles XII": Russia claims France is preparing a contingent of up to 2,000 soldiers for UkraineOctober 28, 01:56 PM • 3398 views
Pension Fund: Ukrainians abroad can undergo identification at any service center without returning to their place of registrationOctober 28, 02:16 PM • 4500 views
After a fierce El Clásico, Barcelona is unhappy with Yamal's condition: the "golden boy" will be controlled more strictlyOctober 28, 04:33 PM • 2860 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 15150 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 11241 views
Publications
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM • 38970 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 40852 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 50054 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 59568 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 55042 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Bloggers
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
Khmelnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 11253 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 15165 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 24951 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 22068 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 44045 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
The Guardian

Kremlin propaganda systematically distorts reality regarding peace talks - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 834 views

Russian officials declare their readiness for peace every month, but this does not lead to any progress in negotiations. The Kremlin uses negotiations to buy time, spreading speculation about Ukraine's and the West's unwillingness to make peace.

Kremlin propaganda systematically distorts reality regarding peace talks - Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian propaganda systematically distorts the reality regarding peace negotiations. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that official Russian representatives state their readiness for peace an average of four times a month, but each time this does not lead to progress in negotiations.

Ukraine agreed to a complete ceasefire back in March, but the Russian side, hiding behind various excuses, continues hostilities. For 10 months, Russia has not taken a single real step towards peace, only putting forward obviously unacceptable ultimatums, thereby effectively disrupting negotiations.

- the report says.

The CCD points out that in reality, the Kremlin uses negotiations to stall for time, not to seek peace, while spreading speculation that it is Ukraine and the West that do not want peace. In addition, with such actions, Moscow is trying to discredit the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump.

Recall

The CCD predicts that in the first half of November, Kremlin propaganda will focus on discrediting EU and US sanctions, as well as on new nuclear threats. The promotion of narratives about the alleged ineffectiveness of sanctions and Russia's military superiority is expected.

Trump continues to humiliate Putin, pointing out Russia's weaknesses - head of CPD15.10.25, 07:15 • 4818 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
War in Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Ukraine