Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
December 25, 10:58 AM
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 09:42 AM
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
December 25, 09:37 AM
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
December 25, 09:14 AM
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
December 24, 03:03 PM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
December 25, 10:58 AM
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 03:03 PM
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
December 24, 03:00 PM
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:30 PM
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
December 24, 01:26 PM
Russia convicts anti-war activist and Putin critic - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

A court in the Russian Federation found Sergei Udaltsov, leader of the Left Front movement, guilty of justifying terrorism and sentenced him to six years in prison. Udaltsov denied the charges, calling them fabricated, and announced a hunger strike.

Russia convicts anti-war activist and Putin critic - media
Photo: AP

A Russian court found anti-war activist and critic of President Vladimir Putin, Sergei Udaltsov, guilty of justifying terrorism and sentenced him to six years in prison. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

On Thursday, a Russian court found an anti-war activist and critic of President Vladimir Putin guilty of justifying terrorism and sentenced him to six years in prison. Sergei Udaltsov, leader of the Left Front movement, which opposes Putin and is associated with the Communist Party, was arrested last year.

- the publication writes.

The charges against Udaltsov are related to an article he published online in support of another group of Russian activists accused of forming a terrorist organization. These activists were sentenced earlier this month to terms ranging from 16 to 22 years in prison.

Udaltsov rejected the charges against him, calling them fabricated. On Thursday, he called the verdict "shameful" and announced that he had gone on a hunger strike. According to the court's decision, the activist will serve his sentence in a strict-regime correctional colony.

Udaltsov was a prominent opposition figure during the mass protests of 2011-12 in Russia, sparked by reports of widespread fraud in parliamentary elections. In February 2012, he participated in a meeting that then-President Dmitry Medvedev held with various opposition figures.

- the publication adds.

As the publication notes, Russian authorities have intensified repression against dissent and freedom of speech after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine, relentlessly persecuting human rights organizations, independent media, members of public organizations, LGBTQ+ activists, and some religious groups. Hundreds of people have been imprisoned, and thousands more have fled the country.

In December 2023, a Moscow court sentenced Udaltsov to 40 hours of forced labor for violating procedures related to organizing a rally after he was detained on Red Square, where he tried to unfurl a flag depicting Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Udaltsov was previously imprisoned in 2014 and sentenced to 4.5 years on charges related to his role in organizing a 2012 demonstration against Putin that escalated into riots. He was released in 2017.

Recall

Five Russian servicemen were convicted in absentia to 10 years in prison for torturing four civilians in the city of Trostianets during the occupation of the Sumy region. The occupiers beat the detainees, simulated execution, and held them in inhumane conditions.

