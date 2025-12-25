$42.150.05
MPs propose to approve new Ukrainian orthography and strengthen protection of linguistic space: draft resolution registered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and a number of MPs registered a draft resolution proposing to approve updated orthography, introduce a single font for Verkhovna Rada acts, and block pro-Russian content. The document aims to further establish the Ukrainian language as the state language.

MPs propose to approve new Ukrainian orthography and strengthen protection of linguistic space: draft resolution registered

A number of people's deputies, led by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, registered a draft resolution in the parliament, which proposes a number of steps for the further establishment of the Ukrainian language as the state language. It is proposed to approve the updated spelling, introduce a single font for VR acts, and block pro-Russian content. This is reported by UNN with reference to draft resolution No. 14334.

Details

According to the resolution, the Verkhovna Rada proposes to recommend that the National Commission on State Language Standards develop, taking into account the proposals and conclusions of the Institute of the Ukrainian Language of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, other scientific and educational institutions, and approve the spelling of the Ukrainian language by February 1, 2026.

Also, the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, together with the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine, by March 1, 2026, should analyze the texts of primary laws of Ukraine submitted for examination and provide a conclusion on the terms, term combinations, special words and phrases used in the texts of the laws to ensure high standards of the language of Ukrainian legislation.

The Cabinet of Ministers recommends:

develop and approve by March 1, 2026, a single standard of a unique font for the design of the originals of the texts of the laws of Ukraine, resolutions and other acts of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine;

ensure full compliance of regulatory legal acts with the law "On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language";

develop and submit to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws aimed at strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian language space and preventing the use of the language of the aggressor state as an instrument for creating threats to the national security of Ukraine;

ensure the introduction of technologies for detecting, analyzing and blocking the dissemination in the media space of Ukraine of audio and video products aimed at continuing the practice of Russification of the Ukrainian people or containing narratives of pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian content;

develop and implement a holistic policy of supporting young families and parents with children, aimed at promoting the establishment of the Ukrainian language as the language of communication and raising children in the family and access to quality Ukrainian-language cultural products;

create an effective system of language support for Ukrainians abroad and institutional conditions for learning, certifying, checking and confirming the level of proficiency in Ukrainian as a foreign language in foreign countries;

ensure the translation and publication in the state language of international treaties of Ukraine that have not been published in the state language;

ensure the development and support of research in the field of the Ukrainian language, including the creation of new dictionaries and scientific publications;

take urgent measures to increase the institutional capacity of the National Commission on State Language Standards for the effective development of standards provided by law and the Secretariat of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language to ensure the full-fledged continuous work of the Commissioner's representatives for the Protection of the State Language in most regions of Ukraine;

ensure the filling and functioning of the Unified Glossary of Legal Terms, its harmonization with the translation of the Glossary of EU acquis terms; by March 1, 2026, adjust the content of teaching Ukrainian language, Ukrainian literature and history for educational institutions of all levels.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers, together with the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting, if the resolution is adopted, is planned to be instructed to develop and implement on an ongoing basis measures aimed at:

development and use of exemplary Ukrainian language in the public space;

creation by public media services of original and high-quality national audiovisual products dedicated to topical issues of the history and modern development of the Ukrainian language, dissemination of spelling, orthoepy, and word usage standards.

The explanatory note to the resolution states that the purpose of the document is "to define priority areas of activity of state authorities and scientific institutions for the further establishment of the Ukrainian language as the state language."

Recall

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language spelling will be considered by the end of the year, and a new era of font creation will begin at the beginning of the next year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

