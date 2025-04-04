National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 3066 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 11339 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53993 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 195177 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112971 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 374378 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299768 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212189 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243354 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254698 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 121059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117935 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61490 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115310 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115729 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 195177 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 374378 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246489 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299768 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9826 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33835 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 61734 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 47842 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118197 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

News by theme

“Courtyard with Crows": Kyiv City Council assures that there will be no construction on Reitarska Street

The Kyiv City Council has denied rumors about the construction of a “Courtyard with Crows” at 9 Reitarska Street. The site was leased for 10 years exclusively for tourist infrastructure and catering facilities.

Society • February 5, 01:21 PM • 38453 views

Hryshko Botanical Garden construction scandal: prosecutors check the legality of the planned construction

Environmental prosecutors have launched an investigation into the legality of an investment deal to build on the land of Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv. The inspection was initiated due to public outcry and the threat of losing valuable land with unique plant species.

Society • January 14, 02:13 PM • 27480 views

Scandal with the construction of Hryshko Botanical Garden: KCMA calls on the National Academy of Sciences to immediately terminate the contract

The head of KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, will appeal to the management of the Hryshko Botanical Garden and the National Academy of Sciences to terminate the investment agreement on the development of the territory. The agreement of 2018 provides for the development of a plot on Sadovo-Botanichna Street.

Society • January 11, 03:30 PM • 49524 views

Land of Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv was transferred for residential development despite the ban - State Audit Service

The State Audit Service found violations in the transfer of land to the Hryshko National Botanical Garden for the construction of housing on Sadovo-Botanichna Street. Over 6 years, the developer provided the botanical garden with goods and services worth UAH 2.6 million.

Society • January 10, 01:43 PM • 66776 views

The Noosphere icebreaker arrived at the Akademik Vernadsky station for the first time this season: what it brought

The Ukrainian research flagship delivered a technical team and supplies for modernization to the Antarctic station. The vessel also brought fresh fruits and vegetables for the winterers.

Society • January 4, 05:56 PM • 35699 views

How much does it cost to buy pensionable service - an expert's answer

Ukrainians can officially buy pensionable service record for retirement. One month of pensionable service costs UAH 1760, and one year costs UAH 21 thousand, according to an expert at the Institute of Demography.

Society • January 3, 08:28 AM • 35396 views

From January 1, medical institutions will start working exclusively through the Medical Guarantee Program

Starting January 1, 2025, all medical institutions will work through the NHSU Medical Guarantee Program. The first agreement has already been signed by the Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, and other institutions must comply with the NHSU requirements.

Politics • January 1, 12:30 AM • 88485 views

Preserving the national identity of Ukrainians in Russia: Cabinet approves plan

The government approved the NSDC's plan to preserve the national identity of Ukrainians in Russia and on the lands historically inhabited by them. The plan envisages collecting evidence of crimes, countering propaganda, and covering Ukrainian history in educational programs.

Society • December 24, 01:22 PM • 14660 views

Christmas table-2024: how much will a traditional holiday dinner cost

A traditional Christmas meal in 2024 will cost Ukrainians UAH 1,365, up 41% from last year. The most expensive dishes will be fried fish, kutia and borscht with beans.

Society • December 12, 04:23 PM • 18126 views

A new chairman of Barristers Attorneys at Law has been elected

A new chairman of Barristers Attorneys at Law has been elected.

Business News • December 12, 08:58 AM • 21817 views

The oldest publishing house in Ukraine ceases to exist

Naukova Dumka publishing house of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has announced its liquidation and Bankruptcy. The last day of operation of the bookstore on Tereshchenkovskaya and the online store will be December 2, 2024.

Society • November 29, 03:52 AM • 19618 views

Budget 2025 passed the committee before the final vote: what's new for Ukrainians

The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee has approved the draft state budget for the second reading with important changes. Among the main ones are $2 billion from the UK for weapons and the preservation of 64% of personal income tax for communities.

Economy • November 18, 09:04 AM • 17730 views

NABU sharply criticizes “significant scientific achievements” of NAAS

NABU detective Viktor Yarema spoke about corruption schemes in state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Sciences with land plots. However, in the case against former Minister Solsky, NABU relies on a dubious Soviet document.

Society • November 15, 03:37 PM • 19093 views

“It all looks wild” - NABU detective Yarema about the key document of anti-corruption activists in the case against ex-Minister Solskyi

NABU Senior Detective Viktor Yarema expressed doubts about the authenticity of the 1953 document in the case against former Minister Solsky. The document on which the investigation relies is only a copy with handwritten changes and does not have an original in any government agency.

Publications • November 15, 11:53 AM • 242014 views
Exclusive

Ukraine will need decades to restore ecosystems after the war - Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise estimated the timeframe for the recovery of various ecosystems in Ukraine after the war. It will take 30-50 years to fully restore forests, 10-20 years for water resources, and 10-40 years for protected areas.

War • November 6, 01:36 PM • 164868 views
Exclusive

Key document “lost” in NABU case against ex-Minister Solsky

A key document was “lost” in the NABU case against former Minister Solskyi.

Politics • October 31, 10:01 AM • 247758 views

According to the most optimistic forecasts, the number of Ukrainians by 2051 will be within 37-38 million people - demographer

According to the most optimistic forecasts, Ukraine's population will reach 37-38 million people by 2051. Pessimistic scenarios predict a decrease to 22-25 million people.

Society • October 29, 10:35 AM • 12676 views

Expert: Ukraine's mobilization resource is estimated at 2-5 million

The expert estimates Ukraine's mobilization resource at a maximum of 5 million men aged 25-60. The total population in the government-controlled territories is just over 31 million.

Society • October 23, 12:34 PM • 16628 views

Ukrainian-Swiss exhibition created by scientists who participated in space missions opens in Ukraine

An exhibition “Expedition through the Solar System” created by Swiss scientists has opened in Chernivtsi. The exposition is presented in a comic book format and is accompanied by interactive activities for children of all ages.

Society • October 10, 07:20 AM • 12267 views
Exclusive

“We seized the land in the interests of thousands of ATO soldiers” or why the former head of the StateGeoCadastre considers the NABU case against him and former Minister of Agrarian Policy Solsky absurd

Oleksandr Kolotilin called the NABU case against him and Mykola Solskyi regarding land seizure absurd. He claims that the plots are with the owners and have not been arrested, considering the case to be political.

Politics • October 9, 06:39 AM • 112600 views

BES reboot: government approves commission to elect new BES director

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the composition of a six-member competition commission to select the director of the Bureau of Economic Security. Three members of the commission are from the government and three are from international partners.

Politics • October 7, 10:00 AM • 12945 views
Exclusive

The former head of the StateGeoCadastre told why NAAS “lost” huge tracts of land and how ATO soldiers got them

The inspection revealed that the state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences did not have documents for the land they used. ATO veterans received these plots because they were in reserve and there were no grounds for refusal.

Society • October 3, 01:11 PM • 126119 views

Government approves demographic development strategy: envisages that by 2051 the population could be reduced to 25 million

The strategy identifies demographic threats and ways to overcome them in Ukraine. The goal is to ensure demographic growth, preserve human capital, and create conditions for the return of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave the country.

Society • October 2, 10:37 AM • 12451 views

Autotransplants have become commonplace: the Shalimov Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about the changes in work brought about by the war

The Shalimov Surgery Center told about the changes in their work due to the war. The microsurgery department has been reorganized to treat the military, and complex autotransplantation operations are being performed.

War • September 25, 01:00 PM • 16346 views

The United States has handed over to Ukraine four ancient sabers that russia took from the occupied territories

The United States has handed over to Ukraine 4 medieval sabers of the IX-XIII centuries, stolen by russia from the occupied territories. The artifacts were found at an international post office in New Jersey under the guise of a “barbecue set.

War • September 24, 03:08 PM • 15072 views

I hope that the issue of renaming Brovary has been finally put to rest, the name of the city remains unchanged - Ihor Sapozhko

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a resolution to rename 327 settlements, but Brovary is not on the list. Mayor Ihor Sapozhko confirmed that the city's name remains unchanged.

Society • September 19, 10:09 AM • 15228 views

Olympic saber Harlan brought 10 million hryvnias during the auction: money will be allocated to the Armed Forces

Olga Harlan's Olympic saber was sold at auction for UAH 10 million. The funds will be used to purchase ShaBlya automated turrets for the Ukrainian infantry, said Serhiy Prytula.

Society • August 16, 08:59 AM • 15964 views

NABU plans to interrogate ATO soldiers in the case against Solskyi, despite the fact that most of them are at war - Director of the Bureau

The NABU intends to question more than a thousand ATO soldiers in the case of ex-Minister Solsky, despite their participation in the fighting. Expert examinations and court rulings cast doubt on the validity of NABU's suspicions of illegal land acquisition.

Politics • August 9, 10:39 AM • 42905 views

The initiators of the case against ex-Minister Solskyi "lost" almost half of the state land, complicating the NABU investigation

The state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, which initiated the case against former Minister Solsky, have lost almost half of their land since independence. This has greatly complicated the NABU's investigation, as it is difficult to establish who owns the land.

Crimes and emergencies • August 8, 12:50 PM • 239567 views

UNESCO to help conduct archaeological research in the affected areas of the Kakhovka Dam

UNESCO will support archaeological research in the areas affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. The organization will help with monitoring, coordination, and training on recording crimes related to cultural property.

Society • August 6, 10:50 AM • 25934 views