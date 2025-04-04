National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine

The Kyiv City Council has denied rumors about the construction of a “Courtyard with Crows” at 9 Reitarska Street. The site was leased for 10 years exclusively for tourist infrastructure and catering facilities.
Environmental prosecutors have launched an investigation into the legality of an investment deal to build on the land of Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv. The inspection was initiated due to public outcry and the threat of losing valuable land with unique plant species.
The head of KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, will appeal to the management of the Hryshko Botanical Garden and the National Academy of Sciences to terminate the investment agreement on the development of the territory. The agreement of 2018 provides for the development of a plot on Sadovo-Botanichna Street.
The State Audit Service found violations in the transfer of land to the Hryshko National Botanical Garden for the construction of housing on Sadovo-Botanichna Street. Over 6 years, the developer provided the botanical garden with goods and services worth UAH 2.6 million.
The Ukrainian research flagship delivered a technical team and supplies for modernization to the Antarctic station. The vessel also brought fresh fruits and vegetables for the winterers.
Ukrainians can officially buy pensionable service record for retirement. One month of pensionable service costs UAH 1760, and one year costs UAH 21 thousand, according to an expert at the Institute of Demography.
Starting January 1, 2025, all medical institutions will work through the NHSU Medical Guarantee Program. The first agreement has already been signed by the Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, and other institutions must comply with the NHSU requirements.
The government approved the NSDC's plan to preserve the national identity of Ukrainians in Russia and on the lands historically inhabited by them. The plan envisages collecting evidence of crimes, countering propaganda, and covering Ukrainian history in educational programs.
A traditional Christmas meal in 2024 will cost Ukrainians UAH 1,365, up 41% from last year. The most expensive dishes will be fried fish, kutia and borscht with beans.
A new chairman of Barristers Attorneys at Law has been elected.
Naukova Dumka publishing house of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine has announced its liquidation and Bankruptcy. The last day of operation of the bookstore on Tereshchenkovskaya and the online store will be December 2, 2024.
The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee has approved the draft state budget for the second reading with important changes. Among the main ones are $2 billion from the UK for weapons and the preservation of 64% of personal income tax for communities.
NABU detective Viktor Yarema spoke about corruption schemes in state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Sciences with land plots. However, in the case against former Minister Solsky, NABU relies on a dubious Soviet document.
NABU Senior Detective Viktor Yarema expressed doubts about the authenticity of the 1953 document in the case against former Minister Solsky. The document on which the investigation relies is only a copy with handwritten changes and does not have an original in any government agency.
The experts of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise estimated the timeframe for the recovery of various ecosystems in Ukraine after the war. It will take 30-50 years to fully restore forests, 10-20 years for water resources, and 10-40 years for protected areas.
A key document was “lost” in the NABU case against former Minister Solskyi.
According to the most optimistic forecasts, Ukraine's population will reach 37-38 million people by 2051. Pessimistic scenarios predict a decrease to 22-25 million people.
The expert estimates Ukraine's mobilization resource at a maximum of 5 million men aged 25-60. The total population in the government-controlled territories is just over 31 million.
An exhibition “Expedition through the Solar System” created by Swiss scientists has opened in Chernivtsi. The exposition is presented in a comic book format and is accompanied by interactive activities for children of all ages.
Oleksandr Kolotilin called the NABU case against him and Mykola Solskyi regarding land seizure absurd. He claims that the plots are with the owners and have not been arrested, considering the case to be political.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the composition of a six-member competition commission to select the director of the Bureau of Economic Security. Three members of the commission are from the government and three are from international partners.
The inspection revealed that the state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences did not have documents for the land they used. ATO veterans received these plots because they were in reserve and there were no grounds for refusal.
The strategy identifies demographic threats and ways to overcome them in Ukraine. The goal is to ensure demographic growth, preserve human capital, and create conditions for the return of Ukrainians who have been forced to leave the country.
The Shalimov Surgery Center told about the changes in their work due to the war. The microsurgery department has been reorganized to treat the military, and complex autotransplantation operations are being performed.
The United States has handed over to Ukraine 4 medieval sabers of the IX-XIII centuries, stolen by russia from the occupied territories. The artifacts were found at an international post office in New Jersey under the guise of a “barbecue set.
The Verkhovna Rada has passed a resolution to rename 327 settlements, but Brovary is not on the list. Mayor Ihor Sapozhko confirmed that the city's name remains unchanged.
Olga Harlan's Olympic saber was sold at auction for UAH 10 million. The funds will be used to purchase ShaBlya automated turrets for the Ukrainian infantry, said Serhiy Prytula.
The NABU intends to question more than a thousand ATO soldiers in the case of ex-Minister Solsky, despite their participation in the fighting. Expert examinations and court rulings cast doubt on the validity of NABU's suspicions of illegal land acquisition.
The state-owned enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, which initiated the case against former Minister Solsky, have lost almost half of their land since independence. This has greatly complicated the NABU's investigation, as it is difficult to establish who owns the land.
UNESCO will support archaeological research in the areas affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. The organization will help with monitoring, coordination, and training on recording crimes related to cultural property.