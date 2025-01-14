Hryshko Botanical Garden construction scandal: prosecutors check the legality of the planned construction

Environmental prosecutors are checking the legality of the planned construction in the Hryshko National Botanical Garden and will give a legal assessment in accordance with the requirements of current legislation. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

Prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office have started checking the legality of the investment agreement and the intentions to build on the protected lands of the M.M. Hryshko National Botanical Garden in Kyiv. The garden is one of the largest botanical gardens in Europe - the statement said.

It is noted that the results of this inspection will be subject to a legal assessment in accordance with the requirements of applicable law.

It is also noted that the situation with the possible construction on the territory of the botanical garden has received wide publicity and public outcry in the country, so environmental prosecutors have taken immediate measures to prevent the loss of particularly valuable land and preserve unique plant species.

"The Hryshko National Botanical Garden of national importance was established in 1935 to conduct scientific research aimed at preserving, studying, acclimatizing, and reproducing rare and typical species of local and world flora. The area of the botanical garden reaches over 129 hectares. It has an arboretum, a collection of various flowering plants, etc. Carrying out activities unrelated to scientific research threatens the preservation of various flora collections, which does not meet the purpose of creating a nature reserve fund," the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

The land of the National Botanical Garden in Kyiv was transferred for residential development despite the ban. We are talking about a plot of land at 1 Sadovo-Botanichna Street (formerly Timiryazivska Street).

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said that he would appeal to the management of the Hryshko Botanical Garden in Kyiv and the National Academy of Sciences with a recommendation to immediately terminate the contract that provides for the construction of the botanical garden.