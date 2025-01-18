Ukraine and Qatar discussed important issues: what the ministers decided

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 119516 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 111620 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 119616 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121347 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 149760 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106930 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 148597 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104058 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113664 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Ukraine and Qatar discussed important issues: what the ministers decided

Ukraine and Qatar discussed important issues: what the ministers decided

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56530 views

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine had a telephone conversation with the Minister of State of Qatar. The parties discussed the humanitarian initiative “Food from Ukraine” and the return of Ukrainian children.

Ukraine continues an active dialogue with Qatar to develop bilateral relations and address global issues. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khuleifi. 

The meeting was a logical continuation of the contacts between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and HH the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. During the talks, the parties discussed a number of important issues, including cooperation within the framework of the humanitarian initiative "Food from Ukraine", efforts to return Ukrainian children and further strengthening of international partnership. 

Recall

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the Emir of Qatar on the return of deported children and humanitarian aid. Qatar facilitated the return of 53 children and provided them with medical assistance, and they also discussed support for Syria.

Return of Ukrainian children and support for Syria: what Zelenskyy discussed with the Emir of Qatar08.01.25, 20:12 • 20530 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
syriaSyria
katarQatar
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

