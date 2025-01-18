Ukraine and Qatar discussed important issues: what the ministers decided

Ukraine continues an active dialogue with Qatar to develop bilateral relations and address global issues. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga had a telephone conversation with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khuleifi.

The meeting was a logical continuation of the contacts between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and HH the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. During the talks, the parties discussed a number of important issues, including cooperation within the framework of the humanitarian initiative "Food from Ukraine", efforts to return Ukrainian children and further strengthening of international partnership.

Recall

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the Emir of Qatar on the return of deported children and humanitarian aid. Qatar facilitated the return of 53 children and provided them with medical assistance, and they also discussed support for Syria.

