A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22 16 June 2025

This week we have a wonderful event - the Summer Solstice. In addition, Mars moves into Virgo. How these events will affect representatives of all signs of the Zodiac - especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko.

Magic of Light: Summer Solstice 2025

June 21, one of the most powerful days of the year will come - the Summer Solstice. This is the moment when the Sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and the day becomes the longest and the night the shortest.

This is not just an astronomical phenomenon - it is a sacred boundary of the season that opens a new period of strength. In folk tradition, it was believed that nature on this day speaks directly to man: you can ask for good luck, love, health, peace. A wish made on this day gains special weight. And the light that envelops the earth cleanses the soul - said Bazylenko.

Energy of the week: Mars and rhythms of power

This week, Mars moves into Virgo (June 17). This makes our actions more thoughtful, practical, and orderly. But due to the bright aspects to Jupiter and Uranus, the energy is still pulsating.

Therefore:

Emotional breakdowns and rash decisions are possible.

But at the same time - a chance to reach a new level of activity, to see what needs to be changed.

What to do:

– don't rush,

– work with a plan,

– avoid emotional outbursts,

– save strength.

Tension in the air: Saturn square Jupiter

All this week, Saturn with Neptune in Aries forms a tense square to Jupiter, and at the end of the week the Sun will join it. This creates an internal conflict in many of us:

"What is important and what is not?

What to spend energy on?

Which direction to choose?

It may seem that everything is falling apart, that no one gives a clear answer. And that's normal.

Tip: allow yourself not to know, just be in the process. Saturn teaches us respect for time," - said the astrologer.

"I don't have to know everything now. I move at my own pace, and that is also a path."

Emotional rhythms of the Moon

until June 19 - the Moon in Pisces: increased intuition, dreams, sensitivity. You can create, pray, feel.

June 19–21 - Moon in Aries: active days, emotions at their peak, desire to act.

From the morning of June 21 (from 04:55) - the Moon enters Taurus: stabilization, need for comfort, physical comfort. It is good to be in nature, next to loved ones, to take care of your body, beauty, garden, home.

"Summary:

This week is a path from tension to balance.

And June 21 is the day when the sky opens the door for us to remember who we are, what we want, and what light lives in us.

Make wishes, pray, thank, open up to love.

This is the day when the Universe hears you," - advised Bazylenko.

Aries

The week may begin with inner doubt - do not rush to answer. Everything is slowly falling into place. Allow yourself a pause to feel where you want to move next.

Tip: Listen not only to your mind but also to your heart.

Advice: Talk to your loved ones - that's where your strength is now.

Taurus

The week may be full of household or financial issues. But at the same time, there will be an opportunity to rebuild something in your life the way you have wanted to for a long time.

Tip: What seemed difficult is beginning to become clear.

Advice: Put things in order in the space around you - this will give clarity inside.

Gemini

The moment comes when it is worth paying attention not only to business but also to yourself. This week will help you put your thoughts in order and feel inner comfort.

Tip: You don't have to do everything yourself.

Advice: Spend time with your family or those who fill you with warmth.

Cancer

Your personal new year begins. Everything you put in now has the power to sprout in the near future. Pay attention to dreams, body, home, people who love you.

Tip: You are at the starting point.

Advice: On the day of the solstice, say your wish mentally or aloud. It will be heard.

Leo

There is a desire to withdraw from the noise and be alone - and that's right. Now is the time not for action, but for deeper reflection. Gather strength. Soon your light will shine again in full.

Tip: In silence, you will hear yourself better.

Advice: Don't try to please everyone - just be with yourself.

Virgo

The week gives clarity and inner focus. You can do what has been postponed for a long time. The feeling of control returns - and this adds confidence.

Tip: The simpler, the more effective.

Advice: Create a clear plan for yourself and don't rush. You will have time for everything.

Libra

The week raises the question: where did you lose your balance? There is a need to make a choice, make a decision, or let go of something that is pulling you back.

Tip: Not all decisions need logic - sometimes silence is enough.

Advice: Pay attention to your body - it will tell you where you are now.

Scorpio

This is a week of deep feelings and important insights. Something may "click" inside - and you will see the situation from a new angle.

Tip: What seems closed will soon open.

Advice: Don't stop in the face of the unknown. You are already ready for the next step.

Sagittarius

Doubts about your own path may arise. This is normal - everything is changing now, and you are forming your personal truth again.

Tip: Answers will come through people or travel.

Advice: Stay open - even when not everything is clear.

Capricorn

The week activates the topic of relationships: either you are no longer satisfied with something, or you want a depth that is not yet enough. It's time for an honest conversation.

Tip: Your stability begins with inner sincerity.

Advice: Look at who is next to you now - it is important.

Aquarius

There is a chance to express yourself, take a bold step, declare what you can do. Even if it seems too early - the world already sees you.

Tip: Don't wait for the perfect moment.

Advice: Share what you do - you will be understood and supported.

Pisces

The week gives emotional depth and a need for warmth. You want to dream, paint, love, create. But it is also important not to lose touch with reality.

Tip: Your sensitivity is not a weakness, but a gift.

Advice: Choose everything that fills you: colors, aromas, touches, silence.